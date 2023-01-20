ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waskom, TX

Waskom Middle School

 4 days ago
Indirect threat of violence from student at Waskom Middle School

WASKOM, Texas - An indirect threat of violence was made by a student at Waskom Middle School on Wednesday.

