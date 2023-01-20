ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Lakers Fans In Shock After LeBron James And Thomas Bryant Lead Huge Comeback Win

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers while trailing by 25 points, breaking the spirit of the fans early as the Blazers enjoyed a 13-45 second-quarter run to seemingly take an unassailable lead. However, an incredible second half by the Lakers saw them take the lead and win the game by 9 points, finishing 121-112 in Portland.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Cavs Should Trade For This Timberwolves Forward

The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the Cavs are running out of time to acquire an upgrade at small forward. There have been a lot of rumors surrounding who Cleveland could go after including Tim Hardaway Jr., Bojan Bogdanovic, and Milk Beasley. One player who would fit Cleveland's...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Rep Nike In New Picture

The controversial couple is staying strong and asserting their fling via some Instagram snaps. Larsa Pippen just posted a new Instagram pic with her boo Marcus Jordan, and fans are all here for it. Moreover, the comments section either obsessed over their status or still scratched their heads over the pairing. After all, many are incredulous at the fact that Michael Jordan’s son is dating Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife.
The Associated Press

Celtics G Smart, C Williams leave injured against Raptors

TORONTO (AP) — Boston guard Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams both missed the second half of the Celtics’ game at Toronto on Saturday because of injuries. Smart injured his right ankle in the final minute of the first half and had to be helped to the locker room. Williams stayed in the game after teammate Jaylen Brown collided with his left knee in the opening quarter, but Williams did not return for the second half because of a hyperextended knee. Toronto led 57-50 at the break.
BOSTON, MA

