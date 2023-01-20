Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!

1Winterfest Beer Blast

Friday, January 20, 6:00pm-10:00pm

101 N James Campbell Blvd, Columbia, TN

The Factory at Columbia

Winterfest Beer Blast is a beer tasting benefiting Columbia CARES. The organization is more than excited to bring Winterfest Beer Blast back to The Factory at Columbia. Breweries, distributors, and home brewers from across the state will bring tastings of their best brews. Their 2023 event will offer even more tasting stations than before. There will also be a bourbon and spirits tasting bar, and do not forget their infamous rummy gummies.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

2Columbia Cars and Coffee

Saturday, January 21, 7:00am

801 Woodland St, Columbia, TN

Columbia Motor Alley

Come hang out with the crew of Columbia Motor Alley and other Columbia residents the third Saturday of every month for Columbia Cars and Coffee! The event can be found at the corner of East 7th and Woodland Street in the heart of Columbia Motor Alley.

For more information and to stay up to date, click here.

3Saturday Group Run

Saturday, January 21, 8:00am-10:00am

1415 New Highway 7, Columbia, TN

Chickasaw Trace Park- Derryberry Log Cabin

Join other run enthusiasts for a weekly Saturday morning group trail run! This is a great opportunity to begin training for the Duck River Trail Run, enjoy the outdoors, and meet new people who share your love of running. Whether you are a seasoned pro or just starting out, all skill levels are welcome. Please bring water, snacks, and any other supplies you may need.

For more information and to stay up to date, click here.

4The Sign of Love

Sunday, January 22, 2:00pm-4:00pm

1202 S James Campbell Pkwy, Ste 14, Columbia, TN

Painting with a Twist

The Painting with a Twist studio is going ahead and getting a jumpstart on Valentine’s decor with this cute Love painting. Class begins promptly at start time indicated for your painting! Please arrive 15-20 minutes prior to class to set up refreshments, grab an apron and get some Twist Time in prior to painting! Feel free to bring in your favorite beverage and snacks to enjoy during the evening! Cups and wine openers are provided for you!!

For more information and to register, click here.

5Lego Club

Saturday, January 21, 1:30pm-2:30pm

211 W 8th St, Columbia, TN

Maury County Public Library

Join library staff and other children downstairs in the Children’s section every third Saturday of the month if you think you are an ultimate Lego builder. Each month a new theme will be provided, or you can use your imagination to create a masterpiece. Your masterpiece will also be displayed until the following week.

For more information and to stay up to date, click here.