Two Climbers Killed in Patagonia Avalanche
There have been several accidents in Patagonia this season, with at least four climbers losing their lives in the mountains. The most recent deadly incident involved three climbers, with one making it out alive. On Jan. 19, Basque climbers Amaia Agirre, 31, and Iker Bilbao, 29, were caught and buried...
Colin Haley Solos Huge Patagonia Route Goretta Pillar
In January 1979, Italian Renato Casarotto made the first ascent of the Goretta Pillar up the north pillar of Cerro Chaltén (Fitz Roy). It was one of the most difficult alpine routes climbed at the time climbed by one of the world’s best alpinists. This week, veteran alpine climber Colin Haley repeated the classic route alone, using rope-solo techniques he practiced last year in Chamonix. Unlike Casarotto, who also rope-soloed, Haley didn’t use fixed ropes.
