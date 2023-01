USF women’s basketball dominated UCF in a 83-51 blowout on Sunday at the Yuengling Center, marking its largest win against a conference opponent this season. The Bulls (18-4, 7-0 AAC) continued their undefeated streak in the AAC and are currently the only team in the league with a clean record. Their assertive defense and strong rebounding sparked easy offensive opportunities against the Knights (10-8, 1-4 AAC).

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO