Wisconsin State

Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
KIRO 7 Seattle

The FCC takes action to shut down MV Realty’s alleged robocall scam

Seattle — The FCC announced Tuesday that their Robocall Response Team is taking actions to shut down MV Realty’s alleged robocall scam. The FCC ordered phone companies to mitigate illegal calls from the platform PhoneBurner, which MV Realty uses for their robocalls. They also demanded the service provider Twilio to stop carrying the illegal calls from PhoneBurner. Twilio is the largest voice service provider to receive a cease-and-desist letter from the FCC, according to the FCC.
FLORIDA, MA
HeySoCal

McCarthy appoints Steel to committee on Chinese Communist Party

Rep. Michelle Steel, R-Surfside, was among the 13 members appointed Monday by Speaker Kevin McCarthy to the recently created House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party. The committee will investigate and submit policy recommendations on the status of the Chinese Communist Party’s...
governing.com

Can Nonprofit Electric Car-Shares Boost EV Affordability?

In a shift away from gas-powered, for-profit operating models, car-share operations are trending toward electric and nonprofit. Several car-sharing initiatives along the West Coast and in the upper Midwest are highlighting their structure as nonprofit and co-op-type businesses with a mission toward serving disadvantaged neighborhoods with affordable electric vehicles. “Sometimes...
MINNESOTA STATE
governing.com

States Work to Prevent Homelessness as Pandemic Relief Ends

(TNS) — For almost three years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, states have had an unwelcome but ideal laboratory to test potential solutions to slow eviction, one of the most persistent challenges in preventing homelessness. Turns out, temporary federal and local eviction moratoriums, coupled with a $46.5...
OREGON STATE
governing.com

On Immigration: Keeping Lady Liberty’s Promise

You can listen to the companion audio version of this and other essays in the series using the player below or on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or Audible. Immigration has always been a fraught subject in America. We all know that except for Indigenous people (Native Americans), at some previous point all of the rest of us made the long journey to America from somewhere else. In the last 400 years, Europeans, Africans and Asians have filled up the continent to the tune of 334 million people. The liberals and the Democrats like to say, “We all came here from somewhere else, we were all once immigrants,” but their opponents reply that that was then, and acknowledging that fact doesn’t mean we cannot have honest concerns about how much immigration is now enough and at what pace.
COLORADO STATE

