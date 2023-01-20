Read full article on original website
fwtx.com
This Marriage Made in Heaven Now Has a Name: Texas A&M-Fort Worth
The Aggies were in town on Thursday to drive more stakes in the ground. They ain't going anywhere. Texas A&M chancellor John Sharp and A&M President Katherine Banks and dozens of dignitaries gathered on the second floor of the Burnett Plaza to formally christen the Aggies’ intention to develop a campus in Fort Worth.
fortworthreport.org
‘You do the best you can’: How medical students in Fort Worth are balancing school and parenthood
For Mackenzie Walsh and her husband, there was A Window. They married during his fourth year, her first, of medical school, and began trying for a baby within a few months. If all went well, she hoped to get pregnant, give birth and finish breastfeeding before third-year rotations began. “For...
fortworthreport.org
Betting on legalized gambling in Texas? Look for big push this legislative session
AUSTIN – Fueled by positive signals from state leaders, pro-gambling forces are channeling millions of dollars and miles of lobbyists’ shoe-leather into a well-planned legislative campaign to clear the way for casino gaming and legalized mobile sports betting in Texas. The Las Vegas Sands Corp, the gaming empire...
keranews.org
'We're still watching:' Anti-LGBTQ Stedfast Baptist Church blasted for hosting service in Arlington
About 20 protesters — a coalition of Arlington residents and people who have followed the church across North Texas for years — waved to congregants from the sidewalk as they walked into the hotel. Protesters said hotel management will not let the church rent space after Jan. 29.
fortworthreport.org
CJ Evans seeks second term on Fort Worth ISD school board
Trustee CJ Evans wants another four years on the Fort Worth ISD school board. Evans, 45, filed for re-election on Jan. 18. She represents District 5, which covers some of the most western parts of Fort Worth ISD. Election Day is May 6. “It has been an honor to serve...
fortworthreport.org
The Keys neighborhood offers country living in the center of the metroplex
“There’s no place like home, there’s no place like home, there’s no place like home.”. After living five hours away from Northeast Tarrant County for 14 years, we are so happy to be back. We chose our home in the Keys neighborhood in Keller because the property met most of our extensive list of must-haves.
AOL Corp
Terry Black’s Barbecue, an Austin legacy, buys restaurant in west Fort Worth
Terry Black’s Barbecue, an Austin restaurant with ties to a Central Texas brisket legacy, has bought a former hamburger drive-thru in the West 7th neighborhood and will build a future restaurant, Mark Black said this week. Black confirmed that he and a brother, Mike, have bought the former Wendy’s,...
fortworthreport.org
Are you a high school student curious about a career in medicine? High School Day is for you
When Victoria Ibarra-Aleman was a girl in Mexico City, her mother brought home a curiosity from the market: a cow’s heart, wrapped in newspaper. Her mother, a physician, opened the head-sized slab on the table. “Play with it,” she said. “With my little hands, you know, I’m trying...
North Texas police respond in wake of California shooting after Lunar New Year event
DALLAS — After a deadly shooting in the Los Angeles-area following a Lunar New Year celebration, police departments in North Texas are responding to any concerns about potential violence at local events. As of 3:20 p.m. p.m. Sunday, seven departments have released statements to WFAA. Dallas Police Department (DPD)
AOL Corp
A Tarrant County restaurant scores high demerits; no closures in recent inspections
Of 188 recent health inspections, only one Tarrant County restaurant received over 29 demerits, according to data from Tarrant County Public Health. Restaurants receiving more than 29 demerits require a follow-up inspection. No restaurant was closed in the health inspections from Jan. 8 to Jan. 14. TCPH inspects and scores...
Popular restaurant chain announces new location in Fort Worth
There was great news for fans in Fort Worth of Cracker Barrell Old Country Store this week with news that the restaurant chain will open a new location in Fort Worth. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store describes itself as "a friendly home-away-from-home in its stores and restaurants. Guests are cared for like family, enjoy home-style food and unique shopping - all at a fair price". It is known for its traditional Southern comfort food and also sells gift items, including simple toys, puzzles, and woodcrafts.
This Fort Worth high school cheer team just became the first ever to win a State Spirit Championship in the district
FORT WORTH, Texas — Oh, how the turn tables!. The Paschal High School cheerleaders were the ones receiving celebratory cheers after winning the 2023 UIL State Spirit Championship this past weekend in Fort Worth. The team is the first squad from Fort Worth Independent School District to win a...
dallasexpress.com
Mayor of Local City Passes Away
The mayor of a local city in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has passed away while in office. White Settlement, a suburb northwest of Fort Worth, announced the passing of Mayor Ronald White on the city’s website. In a post, the city said White was a dedicated servant of the...
fortworthreport.org
Robotics challenge injects technology into 4-H’s traditional ag program at Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo
Twenty agricultural robotics teams used their brain power to create robots that performed tasks from riding up a ramp and holding for two seconds to dropping ping-pong balls into a basket. Tamra McGaughy, a Grayson County 4-H and youth development agent, grew up as a student of the development and...
fortworthreport.org
Paschal High School celebrates cheerleaders’ state title win, a first for Fort Worth ISD
Those chants rang loudly from the bleachers. Normally, on any given gameday or pep rally, the RL Paschal High School cheer squad spurs the crowd on to cheer. But, on Jan. 20, Paschal High School’s state champion cheer team had its own cheering section. The team was at the...
fox4news.com
3 arrested at Dallas Cowboys playoff watch party in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - Police say three people were arrested at AT&T Stadium during a Dallas Cowboys watch party on Sunday night. Arlington police say one man was arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication after he refused to leave the stadium, an 18-year-old was arrested for possession of alcohol and a man arguing with security was arrested after police discovered he had multiple outstanding warrants.
dallasexpress.com
Nike Leases Warehouse in Dallas County
Nike USA Inc. has leased a 1-million-square-foot warehouse in southern Dallas County that is expected to be used as a regional distribution center for online goods. As part of the lease announcement, Logistics Property Co. said it had fully rented The Southport Logistics Center building, a 3.55 million-square-foot, 252-acre business park located at 1300 Fulghum Road in Wilmer near Interstate 45.
dmagazine.com
10 DFW Hospitals Are Among ‘America’s 250 Best’
North Texas is home to ten hospitals that are in the top 5 percent of all hospitals in the country for clinical excellence this year, according to Healthgrades’ newest measure. They were named in the 2023 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023. Healthgrades provides comprehensive information...
Dallas Mayor Wants To Take Universal Studios Park From Frisco
After Frisco residents expressed concerns about what the new Universal Studios theme park, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson proposed a solution: We’ll take it. In a tweet posted on Jan. 19, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson proposed having the theme park installed in Hensley Field instead. Mayor Johnson is known for...
fortworthreport.org
First-time candidate files to run for District 5 seat on Fort Worth ISD school board, outraises incumbent
The first newcomer has entered the race to join the Fort Worth ISD school board. Parent Kevin Lynch filed Jan. 19 to run for the District 5 seat. He is challenging incumbent CJ Evans, who is seeking a second term. District 5 covers some of the most western parts of...
