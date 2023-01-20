ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Huskers make top five for 2024 Miami defender

Nebraska made the top five for a 2024 defensive lineman from Miami on Monday. Columbus (Fla.) defensive lineman Daylen Russell announced a top five of Louisville, Miami, Florida State, Nebraska and UCF. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound Russell was offered by Nebraska assistant Terrance Knighton back in December, and is coming off...
LINCOLN, NE
Gage Wager eager to take on Husker walk-on opportunity

Gage Wager had his own big decision to make. While his father Bob Wager was leaving his post as the head coach at Arlington Martin High School after 17 years to be the Nebraska tight ends coach, Gage was in the midst of his senior year, thinking about his pending college choice.
LINCOLN, NE
2023 WR Demitrius Bell commits to Nebraska

Nashville (Tenn.) McGavock 2023 athlete Demitrius Bell has announced his commitment to Nebraska following an official visit to Lincoln this past weekend. Bell chose the Huskers over Kentucky and Michigan State among others and becomes commit No. 26 for head coach Matt Rhule and his staff in the 2023 cycle. He will play receiver for Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
Texas wide receiver Jeremiah Charles commits to Nebraska

It only takes one power five offer to be a power five commit and Jeremiah Charles jumped on the opportunity. The wide receiver out of Arlington (Texas) Martin High School, who played for Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager, was offered just this past Tuesday after Matt Rhule saw him put on a dazzling display on the basketball court. Now he'll try to keep growing on the gridiron in Lincoln, committing to Nebraska on Monday.
LINCOLN, NE
Texas tight end Ismael Smith Flores commits to Nebraska

Nebraska football continued its hot run on the recruiting trail on by adding a commitment from Arlington Martin (Texas) tight end Ismael Smith Flores. Smith Flores announced the commitment on his instagram page on Monday. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Smith Flores played for new Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager at...
LINCOLN, NE
