Marconews.com
Oscar nominations 2023: 'Everything Everywhere' leads with 11, Jamie Lee Curtis gets first nod
We don't know how it plays elsewhere in the multiverse, but in this reality, the Oscars really love "Everything Everywhere All at Once." The genre-smashing sci-fi hit ruled Tuesday morning when nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced. The film scored 11 honors including best picture and screenplay, star Michelle Yeoh was nominated for best actress, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu earned their first Oscar nominations and Cinderella story Ke Huy Quan garnered a nod for supporting actor.
Marconews.com
Lloyd Morrisett, co-creator of 'Sesame Street,' dies at 93: 'He will be sorely missed'
Lloyd Morrisett, co-creator of the iconic children’s television series “Sesame Street,” has died. He was 93. Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind “Sesame Street,” shared the news of Morrisett’s death in a tweet Monday and confirmed his death to USA TODAY via email. A cause of death was not given.
Marconews.com
Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler reunite on 'SNL,' revive 'Parks and Rec' characters
Fresh from "The White Lotus," Aubrey Plaza hit Rockefeller Plaza to kick off her "Saturday Night Live" hosting gig with a star-powered monologue. The actress brought up being named Delaware's most famous person in a 2018 poll conducted by The (Wilmington) News Journal, part of the USA TODAY Network. Yes, that means she beat out President Joe Biden, a former U.S. Senator for the state.
Marconews.com
How Bill Lawrence booked Harrison Ford for 'Shrinking'
Harrison Ford plays a supporting role in the Apple TV+ series "Shrinking" opposite Jason Segel. (Jan. 23)
Marconews.com
From Kylie Jenner's Aire to Elon Musk's Exa Dark, a list of celebrities' unique baby names
Celebrities have a knack for creative baby naming. Before Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott picked Aire and Stormi for their kids, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis gave us Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Belle. When it comes to unique baby names, the stars have it mastered – and they may even...
Marconews.com
'The Last of Us' star Bella Ramsey worries that she loves the Clickers 'a bit too much'
Bella Ramsey has a soft spot for zombies. But not just any zombies: Clickers. In the second episode of HBO's "The Last of Us" (Sundays, 9 EST/PST), adapted from the hit 2013 video game, apocalypse survivors Ellie (Ramsey) and Joel (Pedro Pascal) come face to face with the so-called Clickers: humans who have been severely infected by a fungal outbreak and now resemble mutated, mushroom-like creatures.
Marconews.com
Sharon Stone makes surprise 'SNL' cameo during Sam Smith's 'Gloria' and as skit seductress
One could assume Sharon Stone followed her basic instincts when appearing on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend. The Oscar-nominated actress joined the sketch comedy show's musical guest, Sam Smith, for their performance of "Gloria," in which Stone's acting was subtle. Stone, 64, laid down for part of the performance and then sat up and dramatically stared out into the distance.
Marconews.com
NatashaLyonne stars in new Peacock mystery series
Natasha Lyonne's new series "Poker Face" is described as a murdery mystery procedural how-dunnit. (Jan. 23)
