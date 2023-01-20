McConnellsburg defeated Cumberland Valley Christian School 77-52 Monday night. Coach Joshua Lowery said” We played a very unselfish and complete game to bring home a win.”. Leading scorers for the Spartans where Kyle Romig 26 points, 17 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals, 1charge taken, Kole Truax 23 points, 12 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assist, Landon Ramsey 11 points, 8 assist, 6 steals, 4 rebounds, Braydon Ramsey 11 points, 5 rebounds, Wyatt Hershey 2 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, 1 charge taken, Dominic Jefferson 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, Kade Gress 2 points.

