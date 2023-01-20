ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

ocsportszone.com

OC boys basketball teams earn high rankings in this week’s CIF polls

Orange County high school boys basketball teams earned high rankings in this week’s CIF polls released on Monday. Mater Dei is ninth in Division 1. In Division 2AA, Orange Lutheran is fourth and Tesoro fifth. Pacifica Christian is fourth and Sonora eighth in 2A, Orangewood Academy is second and Tustin eighth in 3AA, La Habra is second, Newport Harbor fourth and Mission Viejo 10th in 3A and St. Margaret’s is fifth and Troy sixth in 4AA.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
ocsportszone.com

PHOTOS: Big second half lifts Cypress past Tustin in afternoon Empire League battle

Mickey Kadowaki brings the ball up for Cypress as Tustin’s Eli Nyeazi defends Saturday. (Photos: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Cypress High School’s boys basketball team overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat Tustin 57-52 in a rare Saturday afternoon Empire League game at Tustin that had lots of post-season implications.
TUSTIN, CA

