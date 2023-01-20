ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcn247.com

Searchers seek 2nd hiker in area where Julian Sands missing

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Rescue personnel in California say they have launched a search for a second hiker on the same mountain where actor Julian Sands is missing. The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department says its search and rescue team received a request Sunday to search for 75-year-old Jin Chung, of Los Angeles, on Mt. Baldy, who was last seen around 6 a.m. on Sunday. Sands was reported missing Jan. 13 while hiking on Mt. Baldy. The sheriff’s department says rescuers unsuccessfully continued searching for Sands over the weekend.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
wcn247.com

Monterey Park shooting victims named; police seek motive

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles coroner's office says the 11 people killed at a Monterey Park dance hall shooting ranged in age from 57 to 76. The names of the dead were released Tuesday as investigators continued to probe the motive for worst shooting in county history. Sheriff Robert Luna called 72-year-old gunman Huu Can Tran a “mad man” and said investigators were looking into whether the had relationships with people at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio whom he shoot with a submachine gun style semi-automatic weapon. Tran fatally shot himself Sunday as officers surrounded the van he was inside.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy