SEATTLE (AP) — At least three people are dead after a random early morning shooting in Yakima, Washington, and police are still searching for the suspect. Yakima police Chief Matt Murray said the shooting was reported at a Circle K convenience store about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, and responding officers found three people dead. Murray said security camera footage and witness reports suggest it was a random shooting and that the male shooter did not appear to have any conflict with the victims. Police said the suspect fled the scene in a car and should be considered armed and dangerous.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO