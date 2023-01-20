The 2011 Pacific Northwest Winery of the Year picked up a pair of Double Platinums this fall for Italian reds, and winemaker Brent Roberts pushed the legal limit of Barbera (25%) in order to still label this as Zinfandel (75%). Perhaps that’s what made this among the most layered and hedonistic wines of the 23rd Platinum. Fanciful aromas of campfire marshmallow, dark cherry, cinnamon and grilled maple breakfast sausage led to a palate that’s vibrant with cola, black pepper and brown sugar, leading to a finish of macerated black cherry and vanilla. Qualifying award: Bellingham NW (gold)

