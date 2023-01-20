Read full article on original website
Zerba Cellars 2018 Estate Zinfandel, Walla Walla Valley $50
The 2011 Pacific Northwest Winery of the Year picked up a pair of Double Platinums this fall for Italian reds, and winemaker Brent Roberts pushed the legal limit of Barbera (25%) in order to still label this as Zinfandel (75%). Perhaps that’s what made this among the most layered and hedonistic wines of the 23rd Platinum. Fanciful aromas of campfire marshmallow, dark cherry, cinnamon and grilled maple breakfast sausage led to a palate that’s vibrant with cola, black pepper and brown sugar, leading to a finish of macerated black cherry and vanilla. Qualifying award: Bellingham NW (gold)
Öömrang, Inc. 2020 Estate Siegerrebe, Puget Sound $75
Puget Sound winemaker/distiller Christine Stoecklein’s fascination with Siegerrebe — a cross of Gewürztraminer and Madeleine Angevine — seems well-founded with this early effort produced with young plantings across her 100-acre estate that looks out across Camano Island. It’s loaded with white peach, Pink Lady apple and dried apricot, which are ushered along with charming brightness that serves it well as a palate cleanser. Hers is a program worth following as she’s also producing Kerner and Silvaner as well as Müller-Thurgau. Qualifying awards: Las Vegas Global Wine Awards (chairman’s award), Great Northwest Invitational (gold)
