Saweetie will guest star in an episode of ‘Bel Air’
Rapper Saweetie is in her acting bag after Variety recently announced that the San Francisco Bay area native will make a cameo on Season 2 of Peacock’s “Bel Air.” The “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” spinoff is based on cinematographer Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that put a unique spin on the original show into a new perspective. Peacock picked the show up for two seasons back in 2020.
Google Faces a Huge Legal Threat to its Existence
State and Federal prosecutors team up to tackle search giant’s practices
Anika Noni Rose and Jason Dirden show why private relationships work best
The Princess and the Frog actress Anika Noni Rose and “American Soul” actor Jason Dirden tied the knot secretly in October of 2022 after years of dating privately. The newlyweds were married in Los Angeles on the Paramour Estate, but the news of their nuptials is just surfacing.
Microsoft and Amazon to lay off thousands of employees
A wave of layoffs is expected to come at Microsoft and Amazon. According to multiple reports, Microsoft plans to lay off 10,000 employees, and Amazon plans to lay off 18,000 employees, due to economic uncertainty. Before the announcement, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told WEF founder Klaus Schwab at an economic...
The highly anticipated Telfar wallet is finally here
Telfar became a hot commodity in 2020 when A-listers like Oprah and Beyonce Knowles co-signed the brand’s uniqueness in the fashion world. Liberian-American fashion designer Telfar Clemens has elevated the brand by listening to his customer’s suggestion for a wallet to match their vegan leather bag. The wallet...
Drake reminds everyone that it’s still ‘Her Loss’ in new music video
Drake is still riding the wave from his collab album with 21 Savage titled Her Loss, and he recently dropped a music video for his solo song on the project, “Jumbotron S— Poppin’.”. The video itself may not have been expensive to make, but the items that...
