Rapper Saweetie is in her acting bag after Variety recently announced that the San Francisco Bay area native will make a cameo on Season 2 of Peacock’s “Bel Air.” The “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” spinoff is based on cinematographer Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that put a unique spin on the original show into a new perspective. Peacock picked the show up for two seasons back in 2020.

5 DAYS AGO