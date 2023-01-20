Read full article on original website
themarketperiodical.com
BCH token price analysis: BCH token price forms a staggering pattern.
The BCH token price is trading above the long-term demand zone on a daily time frame. The BCH token price is forming a flag and pole pattern on a daily time frame. The BCH/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.00001541 with an increase of 0.97% in the past 24 hours.
Stocks drift on Wall Street as earnings reports rev up
Stocks are drifting between gains and losses in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday as more big companies deliver their latest financial results and updates amid lingering concerns about a potential recession. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 2:08 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 69 points,...
themarketperiodical.com
ALGO Token price analysis: ALGO token price races to the supply zone.
ALGO token price has been on an uptrend as the token price bounced off the demand zone. ALGO token price is trading near the supply zone and as of now, it has started consolidating near it. The pair of ALGO/BTC trading at the price of 0.00001023 with an increase of...
