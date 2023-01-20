ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

PIX11

NYC to address flooding problem at Bronx’s Van Cortlandt Park

VAN CORTLANDT PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — Part of the greenway in the Bronx’s Van Cortlandt Park will be extended as part of an effort to address flooding issues at the park. “It is a big deal. We’ve been asking for this for 20+ years,” said Christina Taylor, deputy director of the Van Cortlandt Park […]
BRONX, NY
Kim Joseph

Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks Out

New York City is home to the best pizza, cheesecake, and sports teams and now it is home to thousands of migrants who have crossed the border seeking refuge and a new start. As a result of President Joe Biden's border crisis, more than 36,400 migrants have been bused from border states and have flooded into New York City over the last several months. New York City is one of several locations in the United States temporarily providing free shelter, food, schooling and accommodations for immigrants as well as those seeking asylum. What's the catch? They are being funded on the taxpayers' dime, but it is unclear at this time what the final cost will be.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Lottery players win thousands in Bronx, Queens, Manhattan

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery players in the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan together took home more than $80,000 in winnings from Friday and Saturday Take 5 drawings.  The biggest winner, a $42,157 ticket, was sold for the Friday Take 5 Evening drawing, lottery officials said. It was bought at Super Spring Grocery Corp., located at […]
BRONX, NY
brickunderground.com

Brooklyn dominates the top 10 NYC neighborhoods for sellers

Sellers in Brooklyn will be encouraged—but perhaps not surprised—to hear they have the advantage when it comes to getting to the closing table right now. Bidding wars are not new to Brooklyn but they reached new records in the fourth quarter and fresh data from StreetEasy shows which neighborhoods are driving up the numbers.
BROOKLYN, NY
Radio Ink

Andrew Giuliani Joins WABC in New York

Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City mayor Rudolph Giuliani, is joining Red Apple Media’s WABC (770 AM), the station announced on Monday. Giuliani will work as a contributor for the station’s morning program, Sid & Friends in the Morning, hosted by Sid Rosenberg. He will also guest co-host Cats at Night from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., usually hosted by Red Apple Media owner John Catsimatidis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood of support

PIX11 News told you about Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, a 14-year-old from Brooklyn who started her own sneaker line. After PIX11's story, her mom said she received a flood of love on social media and has had meetings to collaborate with known fashion designers and stores. Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Famous peacocks are leaving New York City

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The birds are ready to fly the coop.  For more than two decades, three peacocks have been residents at the Cathedral of Saint John the Devine on the Upper West Side. Their retirement was announced this week. “Over the years, the Cathedral has cared for the three birds with […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Chick-fil-A hatches first Westchester location

Chick-fil-A’s quest for chicken sandwich dominance has reached Yonkers, where the fast food chain is set to open its first Westchester County location. The city’s planning board approved the eatery’s proposal for 2205 Central Park Avenue last week, the Daily Voice reported. Situated at the intersection of Route 100 and 10 Roxbury Drive, the restaurant is expected to include both a drive-thru and outdoor seating.
YONKERS, NY
New York Post

NYC mom Elizabeth Gomes will lose eye after subway attack: Blind injustice

The Queens mom savagely beaten by a ranting homeless man at a Howard Beach subway station confirmed for the first time that she will lose her eye because of the attack. “I’m going to be blind in my right eye now,” said Elizabeth Gomes. “The nerve system is completely damaged and the eye is just deflating.” Gomes, 33, said she is scheduled to meet with a specialist at New York Eye & Ear Infirmary on Feb. 13 to learn the next steps in getting a prosthetic eye. “I mean honestly, I still wake up everyday and I still can’t believe it. I still...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

NYC’s Bloomingdale Neighborhood History

The Bloomingdale Neighborhood History Group (BNHG) will host “The Joys (and How-Tos) of Researching Neighborhood History,” a free program set for Wednesday, February 8th at the Bloomingdale Library, in Manhattan. This program will feature stories of the neighborhood’s history, as well as an introduction to the library’s neighborhood...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

