ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Fairfield 62, Siena 52

FAIRFIELD (9-10) Cook 6-11 0-0 12, Jeanne-Rose 3-5 0-2 6, Fields 1-10 8-8 11, Leach 3-5 3-3 9, Wojcik 1-4 0-1 2, Long 4-10 0-0 10, Maidoh 1-6 2-2 4, Johns 2-5 0-0 5, Crisler 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 22-58 13-16 62. SIENA (13-7) Baer 1-7 0-0 3, Stormo 2-8...
FAIRFIELD, CA
Porterville Recorder

Suspect in shootings at Northern Calif. farms was employee

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — An agricultural worker killed seven people in back-to-back shooting sprees at two mushroom farms that had employed him in Northern California and the massacre is believed to be a “workplace violence incident," officials said Tuesday as the state mourned its third mass killing in eight days.
HALF MOON BAY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy