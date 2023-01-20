Read full article on original website
Breaking News: 7 Killed In San Mateo Shooting; Suspect In CustodyWestmont Community NewsSan Francisco, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
California in Shock After Two Consecutive Mass Shootings Leave Multiple DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinCalifornia State
California mourns an earlier mass shooting as 7 people are killed in Half Moon Bay.GodwinHalf Moon Bay, CA
7 people have died in another California mass shooting in Half Moon Bay.Sherif SaadHalf Moon Bay, CA
ksl.com
BYU setter trades beaches for mountains, helping Cougars rekindle winning ways
PROVO — Heath Hughes traded in the beaches of his native Haines City, Florida, and the desert of his alma mater Grand Canyon University for one year to play college volleyball underneath the mountains of Utah. And it's been everything BYU men's volleyball has needed. The Cougars are 4-0...
ksl.com
House scores 32 to propel Oakland over Detroit Mercy 76-67
DETROIT — Jalen Moore scored 32 points to lead Oakland to a 76-67 victory over Detroit Mercy. Moore made 8 of 16 shots with two 3-pointers and 14 of 16 free throws for the Golden Grizzlies (9-12, 7-3 Horizon League). He added seven assists and five rebounds. Rocket Watts sank three 3-pointers and scored 16. Keaton Harvey pitched in with 11 points and nine rebounds. Oakland held scoring leader Antoine Davis (27 points per game) to 14 points on 3-of-16 shooting, including 2 of 9 from 3-point range. Davis scored 42 and 40 in the previous two games for the Titans (8-13, 4-6) to move into second place behind LSU's Pete Maravich on the Division I career points list. Davis handed out eight assists, one off his season high.
ksl.com
After loss to USF, BYU coach Mark Pope points finger where only he can: at himself
PROVO — Tyrell Roberts must really like playing BYU. In last year's NIT quarterfinal, the Washington State guard scored 11 points in a 77-58 road win over the Cougars. One year and a transfer later, Roberts out-did even that. The graduate transfer poured in a career-high 30 points, including...
ksl.com
Utah enacts emergency feeding measures for deer in parts of northeast Utah
OGDEN — Utah's impressive snowpack is great for the state's water supply outlook this year, but the deep snow depths are also posing new challenges for the struggling deer population, especially in northern Utah. That's why Utah wildlife biologists have implemented emergency measures for the first time in six...
ksl.com
Salt Lake City officials, homeless advocates prepare for freezing temperatures this week
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and homeless advocates are preparing for bitter temperatures and advising unsheltered individuals to seek shelter when possible as the chill sets in. In a series of tweets Sunday night, Mendenhall said police and firefighters would be looking at getting...
ksl.com
Local, federal law enforcers target bath salt distribution in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — State and federal law enforcers in Utah made a dent in drug trafficking organizations distributing bath salts last year. On Tuesday, police chiefs from several cities and the Salt Lake County sheriff stood with the local heads of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Division of Homeland Security at the Salt Lake City Police Department to talk about their success in dismantling organizations selling bath salts throughout Utah.
ksl.com
Salt Lake woman creates candle stoves to help keep homeless population warm
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake woman expects to make 800 candle stove kits to help people experiencing homelessness stay warm this winter. Susan Keene takes donated candles, cans, and other supplies and creates small candle stoves in her kitchen. It's her third year doing this. Keene relies...
ksl.com
'Overwhelming' response for radon testing after Lehi woman shares cancer diagnosis story
LEHI — Thousands of Utahns responded to a Lehi woman's plea to test their homes for radon after she was diagnosed with stage four nonsmoking lung cancer. "The response has been overwhelming," said Eleanor Divver, radon coordinator at the Utah Department of Environmental Quality. "People testing and asking questions."
ksl.com
Amber Alert canceled, missing 7-year-old Utah girl found safe
WEST JORDAN — A missing 7-year-old girl from West Jordan was found safe Monday, minutes after an Amber Alert for her was issued when her alleged abductor saw the alert and drove to the nearest police department, according West Jordan police. An Amber Alert issued just after 2 p.m....
ksl.com
Driver who caused 6-car crash on Timpanogos Highway faces multiple charges
LEHI — A Highland man who police say caused a six-car crash and seriously injured several people is now facing a long list of criminal charges. On Sept. 24, William Allen Andrew Koontz, 34, was driving on the Timpanogos Highway and approaching a red light at the intersection of North Center Street in Lehi at a high rate of speed, according to charging documents.
ksl.com
4 arrested in drive-by shooting — including 14-year-old pregnant girl
SALT LAKE CITY — Four teenagers, including a 14-year-old pregnant girl, were taken into custody Saturday night after gang detectives said they saw them commit a drive-by shooting. About 10:30 p.m., detectives with the Salt Lake police gang unit reported witnessing the shooting about 10:30 p.m. near 500 N....
ksl.com
Utahn with 5 DUI convictions sent to prison for killing 13-year-old bicyclist
WEST JORDAN — A Saratoga Springs man who pleaded guilty to automobile homicide was ordered Monday to spend at least one year and up to 20 years in prison for causing the death of 13-year-old Eli Mitchell, who was riding his bike when he was struck last April in West Jordan.
