Santa Clara, CA

ksl.com

House scores 32 to propel Oakland over Detroit Mercy 76-67

DETROIT — Jalen Moore scored 32 points to lead Oakland to a 76-67 victory over Detroit Mercy. Moore made 8 of 16 shots with two 3-pointers and 14 of 16 free throws for the Golden Grizzlies (9-12, 7-3 Horizon League). He added seven assists and five rebounds. Rocket Watts sank three 3-pointers and scored 16. Keaton Harvey pitched in with 11 points and nine rebounds. Oakland held scoring leader Antoine Davis (27 points per game) to 14 points on 3-of-16 shooting, including 2 of 9 from 3-point range. Davis scored 42 and 40 in the previous two games for the Titans (8-13, 4-6) to move into second place behind LSU's Pete Maravich on the Division I career points list. Davis handed out eight assists, one off his season high.
DETROIT, MI
ksl.com

Utah enacts emergency feeding measures for deer in parts of northeast Utah

OGDEN — Utah's impressive snowpack is great for the state's water supply outlook this year, but the deep snow depths are also posing new challenges for the struggling deer population, especially in northern Utah. That's why Utah wildlife biologists have implemented emergency measures for the first time in six...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Local, federal law enforcers target bath salt distribution in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — State and federal law enforcers in Utah made a dent in drug trafficking organizations distributing bath salts last year. On Tuesday, police chiefs from several cities and the Salt Lake County sheriff stood with the local heads of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Division of Homeland Security at the Salt Lake City Police Department to talk about their success in dismantling organizations selling bath salts throughout Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Amber Alert canceled, missing 7-year-old Utah girl found safe

WEST JORDAN — A missing 7-year-old girl from West Jordan was found safe Monday, minutes after an Amber Alert for her was issued when her alleged abductor saw the alert and drove to the nearest police department, according West Jordan police. An Amber Alert issued just after 2 p.m....
WEST JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Driver who caused 6-car crash on Timpanogos Highway faces multiple charges

LEHI — A Highland man who police say caused a six-car crash and seriously injured several people is now facing a long list of criminal charges. On Sept. 24, William Allen Andrew Koontz, 34, was driving on the Timpanogos Highway and approaching a red light at the intersection of North Center Street in Lehi at a high rate of speed, according to charging documents.
LEHI, UT

