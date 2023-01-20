Burakovsky scores in OT to give Kraken 4-3 win over Devils

SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato had two goals and an assist for Seattle, and Andre Burakovsky scored 1:10 into overtime to give the Kraken a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.

Donato powered Seattle to an early 2-0 lead, but New Jersey rallied. Erik Haula’s short-handed breakaway goal at 6:04 of the third period tied it at 2.

Brandon Tanev put the Kraken in front again at 7:51, but New Jersey forced overtime with another late goal. Nico Hischier jabbed the rebound off Jack Hughes’ shot past Seattle goalie Martin Jones with 1:14 left, capping an extended flurry of activity around the net after the Devils pulled goalie Mackenzie Blackwell.

It was the second straight game that New Jersey forced overtime with a late goal after pulling the goalie. Hughes scored with 8.6 seconds left in regulation against San Jose on Monday. The Devils eventually won in a shootout.

Burakovsky’s 13th goal of the season slipped under Blackwell’s pad and snapped a two-game losing streak for Seattle. It was the Kraken’s 27th win, matching the team’s total from its inaugural season.

New Jersey had won five straight games overall and seven in a row on the road. It missed out on a chance to sweep a five-game trip, its longest of the season.

Damon Severson scored midway through the second period to pull New Jersey within 2-1.

Jones made 27 saves and won for the eighth time in his past nine starts. Blackwood made 36 saves for New Jersey, keeping the Devils in the game by withstanding an early onslaught of shots by the Kraken.

Donato scored nearly identical goals, snapping an eight-game stretch when he failed to find the back of the net. Donato scored in five of six games in December and then went cold with just four points during the eight-game goal drought.

He got his first goal came at 12:27 of the first when he snapped a wrist shot from the right circle over Blackwell’s glove and under the crossbar.

The second goal came from nearly the same spot on the ice and gave Seattle a 2-0 lead at 4:52 of the second.

WORTH NOTING

New Jersey F Nathan Bastian returned after missing 22 games with an upper-body injury. ... Seattle played without F Jaden Schwartz (undisclosed) and D Justin Schultz (undisclosed). Schwartz missed his fourth straight game, while Schultz missed his third game of the season. Schultz was limited to a season-low 10:12 of ice time on Tuesday in Edmonton.

Devils: New Jersey returns home to host Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Kraken: Host Colorado on Saturday.

