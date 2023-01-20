ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Monterey Park shooting victims named; police seek motive

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — The 11 people killed in a dance hall shooting ranged in age from 57 to 76, the Los Angeles County coroner's office said Tuesday in releasing the names of the dead as investigators kept probing for a motive in the worst shooting in county history.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Post Register

Sheriff seeking what drove 'mad man' to shoot up dance hall

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Investigators searching for a motive Monday in the worst mass shooting in Los Angeles County history said the gunman was previously arrested for illegally possessing a firearm, had a rifle at home, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and appeared to be manufacturing gun silencers.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy