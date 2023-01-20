Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FOX Sports
Aho scores hat trick as Hurricanes beat Islanders 5-2
NEW YORK (AP) — Sebastian Aho had three goals for his sixth career hat trick and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the slumping New York Islanders 5-2 on Saturday night. Jordan Staal and Jesper Fast also scored to help the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes win for the fourth time in five games. Frederik Andersen made 25 saves.
FOX Sports
Dube scores in OT, Flames beat Blue Jackets 4-3
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Dillon Dube scored at 2:25 of overtime to give the Calgary Flames a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night. Andrew Mangiapane had a goal and two assists, and Nazem Kadri and Walker Duehr also scored for the Flames. Dan Vladar stopped 22 shots to improve to 10-4-4 this season.
Sports World Furious With NHL Coach Firing On Sunday
The Vancouver Canucks have finally made a change that they've been wanting to make for the last several weeks. On Sunday afternoon, they officially announced the firing of head coach Bruce Boudreau and the ensuing hire of Rich Tocchet. It comes as the team has been an utter mess this season. ...
Legendary Basketball Announcer Dies
The National Basketball League lost one of the greatest announcers of all time on Saturday, January 21, 2023. According to Kerry Eggers, the biographer and friend of Bill Schonley, legendary broadcasting announcer Bill Schonely died at the age of 93.
FOX Sports
Herro scores 26, Heat come from 16 down, top Pelicans 100-96
MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 26 points, Kyle Lowry had nine straight for Miami in the final moments and the Heat rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 100-96 on Sunday. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler each scored 18 for Miami, which trailed by 16 in the first...
FOX Sports
Lakers acquire Rui Hachimura via trade with Wizards | UNDISPUTED
The Los Angeles Lakers announced yesterday that they are trading for Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. According to reports the Lakers plan on signing Hachimura a lottery pick in 2019 to an extension this offseason as he finishes up his rookie deal. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Lakers trade.
FOX Sports
Jalen Hurts, Eagles set to host 49ers in NFC Championship Game | THE HERD
The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the New York Giants with a 38-7 win and 188 total yards and three touchdowns from Jalen Hurts. Colin Cowherd breaks down the NFC Championship Game showdown against the San Francisco 49ers, including what makes Philly a 'stacked team.'
FOX Sports
Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into matchup against Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks (24-24, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (23-24, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Atlanta. He ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 30.7 points per game. The Thunder have gone 14-9 at home. Oklahoma City...
FOX Sports
'You can't dig yourself out of that hole against the Philadelphia Eagles' - Daryl Johnston, Joe Davis react to Eagles' blowout victory over Giants
Daryl Johnston and Joe Davis break down the Philadelphia Eagles' impressive victory against the New York Giants. Johnston and Davis applaud Jalen Hurts' performance.
FOX Sports
Coach Prime is acquiring top talent for the Colorado Buffaloes | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed his alma mater Colorado Buffaloes and their head coach Deion Sanders’ recruiting practices. Sanders secured a 5-star CB Cormani McClain. He originally committed to the University of Miami and flipped to Colorado. He elaborated on Coach Prime’s recruiting from last season at Jackson State and how he acquired star players. With Sanders’ recruiting success, is Colorado primed to make a big jump next season? Joel predicted that in 2024 Colorado will benefit greatly and compete as a top two or three program in the conference.
