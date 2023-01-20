Read full article on original website
Morning Notes
County Lowers Flags After California Mass Shooting — “The U.S., state and county flags are lowered to half-staff today at all county government facilities as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated in Monterey Park, California. The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Jan. 26.” [Fairfax County/Twitter]
Neighborhood Expert: Kids at home? Make the most of your day with these ideas!
Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or Laura@GuidingYourMove.com. Oh the dreaded 2-hour early release followed by 2 full days off. I’m here...
New dine-in cinema in Reston Town Center to open later this year
It may be a some time before Reston Town Center patrons get a first look at the replacement for BowTie Cinemas. Initially expected to come in late 2022, LOOK Dine-in Cinemas now anticipates an opening sometime in the first half of this year. A company representative told FFXnow that the...
Poll: Are you ‘all in’ on a potential Fairfax County casino?
A new set of bills before the General Assembly would allow a casino to be built somewhere along the Silver Line corridor, Washington Business Journal first reported. The casino could be placed somewhere around Tysons, the Reston Town Center or Herndon based on the stipulations of the proposed legislation, which would allow a casino in an urban county with at least 1 million residents.
Construction of condos on former school site in Fairfax City complete
The construction of a 137-unit condominium in the City of Fairfax — The Flats at Boulevard VI — is officially complete. The condominium building is part of Boulevard VI, a mixed-use community by developer IDI on the former site of Paul VI High School in Fairfax. Residents have...
Comstock seeks to tweak residential building planned at Reston Row
Comstock is seeking to tweak a critical piece of the Reston Station neighborhood. With one block at Reston Station complete, the developer is moving towards Reston Row. The team is reexamining its 17.6-acre assemblage to complete the neighborhood in a “more organized, intuitive, and rail-focused manner.”. That’s why the...
JUST IN: Armed suspect in Groveton carjacking arrested after police chase
(Updated at 3:40 p.m.) A carjacking in Groveton led to a police pursuit that concluded near the Capital Beltway this morning, Fairfax County police say. Fairfax County Police Department officers have arrested an individual who they believe is responsible for a carjacking that occurred this morning at the intersection of South Kings Highway and Woodstone Place.
