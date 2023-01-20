Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Dube scores in OT, Flames beat Blue Jackets 4-3
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Dillon Dube scored at 2:25 of overtime to give the Calgary Flames a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night. Andrew Mangiapane had a goal and two assists, and Nazem Kadri and Walker Duehr also scored for the Flames. Dan Vladar stopped 22 shots to improve to 10-4-4 this season.
FOX Sports
Banchero, Isaac, Magic end Celtics' 9-game win streak 113-98
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 23 points, Jonathan Isaac played in an NBA game for the first time in 2 1/2 years and the Orlando Magic broke the Boston Celtics' nine-game winning streak Monday night with a 113-98 victory. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 26 points...
FOX Sports
Herro scores 26, Heat come from 16 down, top Pelicans 100-96
MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 26 points, Kyle Lowry had nine straight for Miami in the final moments and the Heat rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 100-96 on Sunday. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler each scored 18 for Miami, which trailed by 16 in the first...
NBA predictions and picks Tuesday: Bulls vs. Pacers, Suns vs. Hornets
We finished one-for-three with our NBA predictions on Monday, cashing big-time on the Blazers but losing against the spread with the underdog Pistons and Hornets – both of whom fell flat against inconsistent but dangerous foes. We’re back to the well on Tuesday an underdog and a slight road favorite that deserves more respect against one of the coldest teams in the league. Here are our favorite bets to make at BetMGM heading into the night’s action: Ohio sports betting is live – Check out the best Ohio betting sites & apps Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes NBA Tuesday odds and...
FOX Sports
Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into matchup against Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks (24-24, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (23-24, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Atlanta. He ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 30.7 points per game. The Thunder have gone 14-9 at home. Oklahoma City...
FOX Sports
Coach Prime is acquiring top talent for the Colorado Buffaloes | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed his alma mater Colorado Buffaloes and their head coach Deion Sanders’ recruiting practices. Sanders secured a 5-star CB Cormani McClain. He originally committed to the University of Miami and flipped to Colorado. He elaborated on Coach Prime’s recruiting from last season at Jackson State and how he acquired star players. With Sanders’ recruiting success, is Colorado primed to make a big jump next season? Joel predicted that in 2024 Colorado will benefit greatly and compete as a top two or three program in the conference.
FOX Sports
Cowboys vs. 49ers highlights: San Francisco outlasts Dallas in divisional round
The NFL divisional round concluded Sunday with the San Francisco 49ers outdueling the Dallas Cowboys, winning 19-12 to advance to the NFC title game. The 49ers will move on to face the Philadelphia Eagles next weekend for a spot in Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. Earlier, the third-seed Cincinnati Bengals...
FOX Sports
Celtics G Smart, C Williams leave injured against Raptors
TORONTO (AP) — Boston guard Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams both missed the second half of the Celtics' game at Toronto on Saturday because of injuries. Smart injured his right ankle in the final minute of the first half and had to be helped to the locker room.
