For the second straight year, the San Francisco 49ers bounced the Dallas Cowboys from the playoffs with a 19-12 final score. Dak Prescott threw two interceptions in the first half and finished with just over 200 passing yards and one touchdown. The Cowboys last play, with Ezekiel Elliott snapping the ball to Dak, was shut down when KaVontae Turpin was immediately tackled after hauling in the short pass. Skip Bayless discusses the biggest reason his Cowboys came up short again.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO