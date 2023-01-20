Read full article on original website
Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into matchup against Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks (24-24, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (23-24, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Atlanta. He ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 30.7 points per game. The Thunder have gone 14-9 at home. Oklahoma City...
Bethune-Cookman plays Alcorn State following Harmon's 20-point game
Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-13, 2-4 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (8-10, 5-1 SWAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alcorn State -10.5; over/under is 146. BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman visits the Alcorn State Braves after Zion Harmon scored 20 points in Bethune-Cookman's 70-66 loss to the Jackson State Tigers. The Braves have gone 3-1 at...
Herro scores 26, Heat come from 16 down, top Pelicans 100-96
MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 26 points, Kyle Lowry had nine straight for Miami in the final moments and the Heat rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 100-96 on Sunday. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler each scored 18 for Miami, which trailed by 16 in the first...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
UT Arlington faces Cal Baptist after Gibson's 20-point showing
Cal Baptist Lancers (12-8, 4-3 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (7-14, 2-6 WAC) BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington takes on the Cal Baptist Lancers after Kyron Gibson scored 20 points in UT Arlington's 84-68 loss to the Abilene Christian Wildcats. The Mavericks are 4-5 on their home court. UT Arlington averages...
Trail Blazers broadcaster Bill Schonely dies at 93
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bill Schonely, the longtime Portland Trail Blazers broadcaster with a distinctive baritone who coined the phrase “Rip City,” died on Saturday. He was 93. Affectionately known as “The Schonz,” Schonely was the team's broadcaster for its inaugural season in 1970 and held the...
Celtics Injury Report Against The Heat
The Boston Celtics have announced their injury report for Tuesday’s game.
Top scorers meet in Philadelphia-Brooklyn matchup
Brooklyn Nets (29-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (30-16, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant meet when Philadelphia faces Brooklyn. Embiid leads the NBA averaging 33.6 points per game and Durant is seventh in the league averaging 29.7 points per game.
LeBron James: Bronny, Oregon Ducks have 'mutual' interest
The anticipation is building around Bronny James — the eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James — and his announcement regarding where he will play his college basketball next season. Could the Oregon Ducks have the upper hand?. While Oregon hasn't offered James a scholarship, LeBron told The...
Eagles HC compares Jalen Hurts to Michael Jordan after win over Giants | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni compared Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to NBA legend Michael Jordan. When asked what it’s like having Jalen out there Sirianni said: “Like having Michael Jordan out there.” Jalen Hurts threw for 2 TDs and ran for another in Eagles win vs. New York Giants in the NFC Divisional round. The conversation then switches to grading Trevor Lawrence’s performance vs. Kansas City Chiefs. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes and Greg Jennings discuss.
Cowboys come up short again in 19-12 Divisional Round loss vs. 49ers | UNDISPUTED
For the second straight year, the San Francisco 49ers bounced the Dallas Cowboys from the playoffs with a 19-12 final score. Dak Prescott threw two interceptions in the first half and finished with just over 200 passing yards and one touchdown. The Cowboys last play, with Ezekiel Elliott snapping the ball to Dak, was shut down when KaVontae Turpin was immediately tackled after hauling in the short pass. Skip Bayless discusses the biggest reason his Cowboys came up short again.
No fly zone: Zach Edey swats away Maryland's Ike Cornish, keeping big lead in tact
The Purdue Boilermakers showed off a strong defensive effort in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins. Purdue's 7'4 Center Zach Edey blocked Ike Cornish from scoring.
T.I. gives Shannon Sharpe advice after Lakers courtside altercation & Skip Bayless blowup
T.I. sits down with Shannon Sharpe to advise Shannon after his recent courtside altercation at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies game and blowup with Skip Bayless. T.I. says to Shannon: “None of us are perfect. We can’t keep holding each other under a microscope, expecting us not to step outside the lines of perfection.”
Jalen Hurts, Eagles set to host 49ers in NFC Championship Game | THE HERD
The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the New York Giants with a 38-7 win and 188 total yards and three touchdowns from Jalen Hurts. Colin Cowherd breaks down the NFC Championship Game showdown against the San Francisco 49ers, including what makes Philly a 'stacked team.'
Eagles dominate Giants 38-7, clinch first NFC Championship Game since 2017 | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, Joy Taylor, and David Helman discuss the Philadelphia Eagles clinching their first NFC Championship Game since 2017 after dominating the New York Giants 38-7. McCoy weighs in on the Eagles win and explains they proved they are the real deal after the blowout win.
Colin hands out Divisional Round grades for each team, including Cowboys, Giants | THE HERD
In today's Best for Last, Colin Cowherd hands out grades for all eight teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs. Which teams would you pass and fail for their Divisional Round performance?
2023 NFL Draft odds: Will Georgia's Stetson Bennett get selected?
The legend of Stetson Bennett at Georgia ended at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Jan. 9 as he — the former walk-on and junior college transfer who grew up a diehard Georgia football fan — became the first quarterback in program history to lead the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships.
Celtics G Smart, C Williams leave injured against Raptors
TORONTO (AP) — Boston guard Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams both missed the second half of the Celtics' game at Toronto on Saturday because of injuries. Smart injured his right ankle in the final minute of the first half and had to be helped to the locker room.
Daniel Jones still the answer after Giants blowout loss? | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton had high hopes for Daniel Jones and the New York Giants as they prepared to take on the recently returned Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Those hopes were quickly dashed as the Eagles trounced the Giants, securing their spot in the NFC Championship game with a sizable 38-7 win. Craig decides whether the Giants still have their quarterback in Daniel Jones, and whether this loss diminished the rest of the season for New York.
