Berkeley, CA

Daily Californian

UC Berkeley is failing its disabled students

Starting at a new school comes with challenges and transferring schools comes with its own different challenges. Doing all of this while being debilitated by a chronic pain condition that you don’t have a diagnosis for — or understanding of — is an extreme challenge, to say the least. But, it’s what I had to do when I transferred to UC Berkeley.
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

Banning gas stoves? Berkeley’s way ahead of you

When a member of the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission floated a ban on gas stoves earlier this month, a heated debate played out online and in the media. Conservative pundits panned the proposal, talking of the government “coming for your stove.” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, tweeted an image of a flag emblazoned with a gas range and the words “Don’t tread on Florida.”
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

‘We don’t have a network’: City cyclists rally for bike lanes, road safety

On Saturday, more than 100 cyclists rode down Hopkins Street in a rally for continued support of bike lanes and street safety in the city of Berkeley. Supported by Bike East Bay, North Berkeley Now! and Walk Bike Berkeley, rally goers met around noon at the top of the Hopkins Street project area, riding the full length down to Kains Avenue before heading back up the commercial area and even stopping for some pizza, said Marc Hedlund, board member for Bike East Bay and lead organizer of the rally.
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

Haas hires scholar Merrick Osborne to study advancement of DEI in business

Merrick Osborne began a fellowship on Dec. 1 as a postdoctoral scholar in a new program at UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business focused on racial equity in business. Professor and Associate Dean at Haas Jennifer Chatman said Osborne was selected from a pool of excellent candidates, given the high quality of his research and the focus of his research program. Osborne received his Bachelor of Arts in psychology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his doctoral degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business in 2022.
BERKELEY, CA

