Merrick Osborne began a fellowship on Dec. 1 as a postdoctoral scholar in a new program at UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business focused on racial equity in business. Professor and Associate Dean at Haas Jennifer Chatman said Osborne was selected from a pool of excellent candidates, given the high quality of his research and the focus of his research program. Osborne received his Bachelor of Arts in psychology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his doctoral degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business in 2022.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO