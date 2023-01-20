ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynden, WA

KING-5

Anacortes wild animal sanctuary faces lawsuit, possible closure

ANACORTES, Wash. — Wolves at Predators of The Heart animal sanctuary have been roaming their fenced landscape near Anacortes for 21 years. The facility houses 15 wolves and more than 50 other species of animals, but the sanctuary's days may be numbered. The wolves and other exotic animals at...
ANACORTES, WA
myeverettnews.com

Downtown Everett Businesses Hit By Gunfire Monday Night

Everett Police are investigating after at least two businesses in the area of 26th and Colby in downtown Everett, Washington were struck by bullets Monday night. Sno911 received several reports of multiple shots fired in the area of 26th and Colby shortly after 11:00 PM. Everett Police arriving in the...
EVERETT, WA
whatcom-news.com

Possibility of snow, strong winds in places across Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Environment Canada weather forecasters issued a special weather statement today, Saturday, January 21st, for areas along the US-Canada border and beyond forewarning of periods of snow over areas above 650 feet. The weather statement says 3/4 to 2 inches of snow accumulation is possible in...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Ferndale man arrested and charged in I-5 rollover crash

FERNDALE, Wash. — Robert Theodore Dodge, III, age 54, was arrested and booked into Whatcom County Jail today, January 21st, by Washington State Patrol following a rollover crash last night that sent him and 3 others to the hospital. According to WSP, a Toyota Dodge was driving struck the...
FERNDALE, WA
beckersasc.com

Washington physician facing lawsuit over patient misconduct

James Grierson, MD, of Marysville, Wash., has been sued by a former patient for sexual misconduct, HeraldNet reported Jan. 20. Renton, Wash.-based Providence, where Dr. Grierson worked at the time, was also included in the suit filed this month. Dr. Grierson's license was suspended by the state's Department of Health...
MARYSVILLE, WA

