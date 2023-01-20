Read full article on original website
Weather pattern signals more cold for Whatcom. Is lowland snow far behind?
Here’s when Whatcom County could get a less-than-gentle reminder that winter has another two months to go.
KING-5
Anacortes wild animal sanctuary faces lawsuit, possible closure
ANACORTES, Wash. — Wolves at Predators of The Heart animal sanctuary have been roaming their fenced landscape near Anacortes for 21 years. The facility houses 15 wolves and more than 50 other species of animals, but the sanctuary's days may be numbered. The wolves and other exotic animals at...
myeverettnews.com
Downtown Everett Businesses Hit By Gunfire Monday Night
Everett Police are investigating after at least two businesses in the area of 26th and Colby in downtown Everett, Washington were struck by bullets Monday night. Sno911 received several reports of multiple shots fired in the area of 26th and Colby shortly after 11:00 PM. Everett Police arriving in the...
Whatcom residents urged to brace for new round of extra-high ‘king’ tides
Last December’s storm battered Sandy Point, other waterfront areas.
Gov. Inslee in Bellingham to see the ‘future of electric transportation in Washington’
“It is a milestone, a joint effort to develop a cleaner maritime industry and to speed up the green transition.”
whatcom-news.com
Possibility of snow, strong winds in places across Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Environment Canada weather forecasters issued a special weather statement today, Saturday, January 21st, for areas along the US-Canada border and beyond forewarning of periods of snow over areas above 650 feet. The weather statement says 3/4 to 2 inches of snow accumulation is possible in...
These cardiology providers join PeaceHealth Medical Group in Bellingham
The new providers specialize in caring for heart failure, solid tumor oncology, electrophysiology and other cardiology conditions.
Driver fleeing Whatcom County deputies in I-5 wreck that injures four, State Patrol reports
The driver was “fleeing a previously attempted traffic stop” in a gray 2014 Toyota Sienna minivan that was reported as stolen.
Driver arrested for vehicular assault, DUI after 3 others injured in I-5 wreck in Whatcom
He was also arrested on charges of attempting to elude a police vehicle, reckless driving and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Insurance squabble leaves thousands of seniors in limbo
ARLINGTON, Wash — At 74 years old, Jo Ford keeps herself in good shape by line dancing every week at the Stilly Senior Center in Arlington, but she worries what shape her health insurance is in right now. "I felt like the rug had been pulled out from under...
lyndentribune.com
GUEST OPINION: Lynden man says limit exposures, don’t invite them
My name is Nicholas E. Sawka and I moved to Lynden a little over 18 months ago with my family. We picked Lynden because of its small-town appeal. I always wanted to raise my kids in the same kind of town that I grew up in. I’m originally from a...
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale man arrested and charged in I-5 rollover crash
FERNDALE, Wash. — Robert Theodore Dodge, III, age 54, was arrested and booked into Whatcom County Jail today, January 21st, by Washington State Patrol following a rollover crash last night that sent him and 3 others to the hospital. According to WSP, a Toyota Dodge was driving struck the...
More info released on carjacking suspect shot, killed by Lake Stevens police
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Editor's note: The video above originally aired Jan. 13, 2023. The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) released more information on its investigation into the deadly Lake Stevens police shooting last week. The incident began after the Lake Stevens Police Department responded to a...
This is why Port of Bellingham wants you to stay away from its pump track during wet weather
The bike pump track is built temporarily in an area reserved for a future, large city park.
New Alaska service out of Bellingham’s airport is impacting these travelers
Horizon Air is working with the FAA and the aircraft manufacturer, Embraer, to fix the issue.
shorelineareanews.com
Police standoff in Lake Forest Park nets robber wanted in Snohomish county
Just after 3:20pm on Friday, January 20, 2023, a Lake Forest Park Police Department patrol sergeant identified a known subject he recognized to be a wanted person for robbery and multiple arrest warrants out of Snohomish County. The subject ran from the sergeant when contacted and a foot pursuit ensued....
Hate crime suspected as Bellingham attacker shouts slurs at victim
Comments made by the assailant elevates assault into a hate crime, police said.
Bellingham man arrested for second-degree rape after a night of drinking
He remains in jail on a $25,000 appearance bond.
beckersasc.com
Washington physician facing lawsuit over patient misconduct
James Grierson, MD, of Marysville, Wash., has been sued by a former patient for sexual misconduct, HeraldNet reported Jan. 20. Renton, Wash.-based Providence, where Dr. Grierson worked at the time, was also included in the suit filed this month. Dr. Grierson's license was suspended by the state's Department of Health...
Here’s what’s changed when you fly Alaska out of Bellingham International
Exceptions will be made for passengers in first class and those with special situations such a mobility aid and infant or child equipment.
