Four Skulls Found at Mexican Airport in Package Bound for the U.S.

Authorities at a Mexican airport made a gruesome discovery inside a package headed for the United States on Friday. Four human skulls were found wrapped in aluminum foil inside a cardboard box at Queretaro Intercontinental Airport in central Mexico, Reuters reported. The parcel was sent from Michoacan in western Mexico to an address in Manning, South Carolina. Authorities did not release information on the age of the skulls, or the motive for sending them. However, they added that whoever sent the package did not obtain a special permit required for sending human remains.Read it at Reuters
Inside El Chapo’s Son’s House After a Deadly Gunfight

JESÚS MARÍA, Mexico—The early morning visitors to Ovidio Guzmán’s mansion didn’t knock. They opened fire, riddling the massive wood double-doors with hundreds of bullet holes, leaving one side hanging precariously by one hinge. Inside, the living room was ransacked, high-end, minimalist furniture made of...
11 Gang Members Arrested for Failed Motorcycle Hit on Famous Mexican TV Anchor

MEXICO CITY — Less than a month after a brazen attempt to assassinate one of Mexico’s most prominent journalists, authorities are claiming they’ve solved the crime. Mexico City police arrested 11 people on Wednesday allegedly connected to the Dec. 15 attack on Ciro Gómez Leyva, who narrowly escaped death after two hitmen on a motorcycle sprayed bullets on the Imagen Televisión news anchor while he hid inside his armored SUV.
Fugitive on FBI’s top ten most wanted list captured in Mexico: reports

A fugitive on the FBI’s most wanted list who is being sought for his alleged involvement in a murder plot was caught in Mexico Saturday, according to reports. Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez was arrested in Mexico City south of the border Saturday, according to Mexican prosecutors. Also known as “El Gato,” Villarreal-Hernandez is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder-for-hire plot of a 43-year-old Texas man from May 2013, according to US federal authorities. Univision Dallas-Forth Worth reported that Villarreal-Hernandez was taken into custody in an operation that included the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) and other law enforcement agencies in Mexico. He...
Man Allegedly Killed by 2 Resort Employees While on His Honeymoon in Mexico

A honeymoon is supposed to be a happy time for couples to relax and celebrate the start of their lives together. But for one couple, their fairy tale had a horrifically tragic ending when they went to a resort near Puerto Aventuras. TikTok account @CP24breakingnews posted the following video with...
