A fugitive on the FBI’s most wanted list who is being sought for his alleged involvement in a murder plot was caught in Mexico Saturday, according to reports. Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez was arrested in Mexico City south of the border Saturday, according to Mexican prosecutors. Also known as “El Gato,” Villarreal-Hernandez is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder-for-hire plot of a 43-year-old Texas man from May 2013, according to US federal authorities. Univision Dallas-Forth Worth reported that Villarreal-Hernandez was taken into custody in an operation that included the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) and other law enforcement agencies in Mexico. He...

