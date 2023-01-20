Read full article on original website
Chilling text revealed after American architect, his fiancée & two family members disappeared in Mexico on Christmas
AN AMERICAN architect and his fiancée still haven't been found nearly two weeks after they went missing in Mexico. Jose Gutierrez, 31 — who lives in Cincinnati, Ohio — flew to the Mexican state of Zacatecas to celebrate the holidays with his fiancee Daniela Marquez, 31. The...
Americans traveling between Mexico, U.S. see vacations turn into nightmares at the border
Americans in recent months have had their vacation plans in Mexico turn into nightmares after they were detained, fined, and in some cases imprisoned over alleged mistakes.
Shock twist after missing family-of-four vanishes in Mexico days ago and eyewitness testimony unearths key clue
FOUR family members have been missing in Mexico for days, sparking fears that they may have been kidnapped. Jose Gutierrez, who lives in Ohio, had jetted out to Zacatecas on December 22 to celebrate the holidays with his wife-to-be Daniela Márquez, 31. The couple, her sister Viviana, 26, and...
One of the FBI's Most Wanted Fugitives Was Found Living as a Yoga Teacher in Mexico
One of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives was recently arrested in Mexico, where he reportedly lived under an assumed identity and taught yoga classes. Jorge Rueda Landeros had been on the lam for over a decade after allegedly murdering university professor Sue Marcum in her Maryland home on Oct. 25, 2010.
A Gang Leader Killed 10 Prison Guards and a Whole Mexican City's on Lockdown
CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—The Mexican border city of Ciudad Juárez has been under siege for several days after a local gang leader killed ten guards in a violent prison escape that also freed another 24 inmates. Seven inmates reportedly also died in the incident. An armed group driving...
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
An American attorney found dead in Mexico was 'the victim of a brutal crime,' his family claims
An American public defender who died this month while celebrating his first wedding anniversary in Mexico "was the victim of a brutal crime," his family said, noting a coroner's liaison told them the case was sent to a local prosecutor "to conduct a possible homicide investigation."
Family Of California Lawyer Who Had Fatal Fall At Mexico Resort Believes He Was ‘Brutal Crime’ Victim
Elliot Blair, 33, was staying at Las Rocas Resort and Spa in Rosarito when the incident occurred. The family of the Orange County public defender believes that he was "the victim of a brutal crime." The family of a California lawyer who died Saturday after a fall at a Mexican...
Mexican cartel leader dies in shootout after mass jail break
MEXICO CITY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - An escaped Mexican cartel kingpin known as "El Neto" died after a shootout early on Thursday, four days after he fled prison in a violent mass break-out, authorities said.
Inside Jamaican tourist hotspot plagued by heavily armed gangs where Brit trainer was gunned down in ‘ordered hit’
BEFORE the fatal shooting of Brit Sean Patterson this week a violent war between heavily armed gangs and cops has plagued the idyllic Jamaican town of St James. The 33-year-old personal trainer's death is the first in the Montego Bay parish this year after the town was dubbed Jamaica's murder capital in 2022.
Four Skulls Found at Mexican Airport in Package Bound for the U.S.
Authorities at a Mexican airport made a gruesome discovery inside a package headed for the United States on Friday. Four human skulls were found wrapped in aluminum foil inside a cardboard box at Queretaro Intercontinental Airport in central Mexico, Reuters reported. The parcel was sent from Michoacan in western Mexico to an address in Manning, South Carolina. Authorities did not release information on the age of the skulls, or the motive for sending them. However, they added that whoever sent the package did not obtain a special permit required for sending human remains.Read it at Reuters
Missing Mexican journalists appear chained hand and foot in video, "paying the consequences" for their reporting
Media rights activists voiced concern on Wednesday for three Mexican journalists feared to have been abducted two weeks ago in an area controlled by drug traffickers. Jesus Pintor Alegre, Fernando Moreno Villegas and Alan Garcia Aguilar, who worked for the news website Escenario Calentano, disappeared on December 27 in Guerrero state.
Inside El Chapo’s Son’s House After a Deadly Gunfight
JESÚS MARÍA, Mexico—The early morning visitors to Ovidio Guzmán’s mansion didn’t knock. They opened fire, riddling the massive wood double-doors with hundreds of bullet holes, leaving one side hanging precariously by one hinge. Inside, the living room was ransacked, high-end, minimalist furniture made of...
11 Gang Members Arrested for Failed Motorcycle Hit on Famous Mexican TV Anchor
MEXICO CITY — Less than a month after a brazen attempt to assassinate one of Mexico’s most prominent journalists, authorities are claiming they’ve solved the crime. Mexico City police arrested 11 people on Wednesday allegedly connected to the Dec. 15 attack on Ciro Gómez Leyva, who narrowly escaped death after two hitmen on a motorcycle sprayed bullets on the Imagen Televisión news anchor while he hid inside his armored SUV.
Mexican drug lord on FBI's Most Wanted list among dozens busted out of prison near border
AUSTIN, Texas — A notorious Mexican drug cartel leader on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List was one of more than two dozen inmates busted out of a prison close to the U.S. border earlier this week. Rafael Caro-Quintero, 70, escaped from a Mexican prison early Sunday when...
Fugitive on FBI’s top ten most wanted list captured in Mexico: reports
A fugitive on the FBI’s most wanted list who is being sought for his alleged involvement in a murder plot was caught in Mexico Saturday, according to reports. Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez was arrested in Mexico City south of the border Saturday, according to Mexican prosecutors. Also known as “El Gato,” Villarreal-Hernandez is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder-for-hire plot of a 43-year-old Texas man from May 2013, according to US federal authorities. Univision Dallas-Forth Worth reported that Villarreal-Hernandez was taken into custody in an operation that included the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) and other law enforcement agencies in Mexico. He...
Over 100 people missing from Mexican town where El Chapo's son was captured in fierce firefight: reports
Residents in the Mexican town where El Chapo's son was captured say that over 100 people are missing despite the government's claim no civilians were hurt in the raid.
Mexican president says he’ll consider El Chapo’s transfer request
Mexico’s president said Wednesday his government will consider a plea by imprisoned drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to be returned to Mexico, presumably to serve out his sentence.
California public defender died in 'brutal crime' during Mexico anniversary trip, family says
The family of a California public defender who died while celebrating his first wedding anniversary in Mexico believes he was the victim of a "brutal crime," their lawyer said Tuesday. Elliot Blair, 33, died Saturday outside his hotel room at Las Rocas Resort and Spa in Rosarito Beach, roughly 32...
Man Allegedly Killed by 2 Resort Employees While on His Honeymoon in Mexico
A honeymoon is supposed to be a happy time for couples to relax and celebrate the start of their lives together. But for one couple, their fairy tale had a horrifically tragic ending when they went to a resort near Puerto Aventuras. TikTok account @CP24breakingnews posted the following video with...
