wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Comments On Mark Briscoe AEW Dynamite Match
AEW President Tony Khan has commented on Mark Briscoe’s AEW Dynamite match. As previously reported, All Elite Wrestling announced that current ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe will make his debut for the company on the January 25 edition of AEW Dynamite. This episode will take place on...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Releases Jay Briscoe Memorial Shirt With Proceeds Going To The Pugh Family
AEW has released a t-shirt commemorating the life of late Ring of Honor wrestler Jay Briscoe, the proceeds of which will go to his family. Briscoe was one half of Ring of Honor tag team the Briscoes, alongside his brother Mark. The brothers were with the company for two decades,...
wrestletalk.com
Top IMPACT Star Invites Mercedes Moné To The Company
A top IMPACT Wrestling star has invited Mercedes Moné to the company. At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, the former Sasha Banks made her debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling under the new name of Mercedes Moné. Her immediate impact has been evident with Moné’s scheduled first bout against...
wrestletalk.com
Mark Briscoe Set To Compete On AEW Dynamite
It has been a week since the wrestling world tragically lost Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) on January 17. Since Jay’s passing, it has been reported that AEW were unable to host a tribute show for Briscoe due to being prevented by Warner Bros Discovery. Earlier today, Dave Meltzer said...
wrestletalk.com
Update On Future Of WWE New Day Podcast
Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has provided an update has emerged on the WWE The New Day: Feel The Power podcast. Kingston, Woods and Big E started their WWE podcast in December 2019. While there are still weekly ‘best of’ episodes released, there haven’t been any original episodes since September 2021.
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Gives His Thoughts On 'Prison Hard Dom'
Dominik Mysterio has added a new dimension to his persona since being arrested (in storyline) during the Christmas season after showing up uninvited at his grandparents' house. Many fans and even wrestlers such as Ronda Rousey have praised Dominik's recent character and mic work, as he is beginning to come into his own after debuting in 2020. Konnan, Dominik's godfather, also is a fan of "Prison Hard Dom." In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Konnan praised his godson's recent heel work.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Superstar Wants Violent Stipulation Match With Brock Lesnar
It appears that Bobby Lashley wants to face Brock Lesnar again in the near future. During an interview with the "Hindustan Times," the former WWE Champion spoke about what kind of match he wants with Lesnar. "I like the kind of contests where it can make me push myself," said...
wrestletalk.com
Brock Lesnar WWE Return Match Revealed?
Bobby Lashley has called out Brock Lesnar for a no holds barred match, amid speculation about Lesnar’s WWE return. Lesnar last wrestled at the November 2022 Crown Jewel premium live event, defeating Bobby Lashley with a controversial roll-up pin. Both stars have one singles win over the other, with...
wrestletalk.com
Bray Wyatt Breaks Character To React To Undertaker Raw 30 Segment
Last night (January 23), WWE held it’s 30th anniversary episode of Raw, which featured many icons from the show’s past. One of the most memorable segments from the show saw the Undertaker, appearing as his American Badass persona for the first time in 20 years, share a moment with Bray Wyatt.
wrestletalk.com
Independent Star Discusses Advice Given By AJ Lee
Former WWE Diva’s Champion AJ Lee (AJ Mendez) made her return to the wrestling industry back in 2021, when she joined the WOW Women of Wrestling promotion as an executive producer. Various independent women’s stars have appeared on the show, including Jazmin Allure, who spoke to Denise Salcedo about...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Champion Calls Stephanie McMahon A ‘Really Good Person’
The Miz has commented on recent changes to the WWE management team, praising former co-CEO Stephanie McMahon following her WWE departure. Stephanie McMahon publicly announced her resignation on January 10, shortly after her father Vince McMahon re-joined the company’s board of directors. Nick Khan now serves as WWE’s sole...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Recalls Triple H Asking Him To ‘Come Home’
Karrion Kross has commented on his WWE return under the Triple H regime, revealing when WWE reached out to him about a comeback. Kross was one of the first previously released WWE stars to return to the company following Triple H becoming the Chief Content Officer in July 2022. Following...
wrestletalk.com
Charlotte Flair Discusses Ric Flair’s Last Match
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair has opened up about last year’s Ric Flair’s Last Match pay-per-view. At the event Flair’s father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, had his (nominally) last ever wrestling match, teaming up with son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to face Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Drops Huge Retirement Tease
AEW star Sting has dropped a huge retirement tease following his match at the Great Muta Final ‘Bye Bye’ event. At the January 22 show, Sting and Darby Allin teamed with the Great Muta to defeat the team of AKIRA & Hakushi & Naomichi Marufuji. This show marked...
wrestletalk.com
William Regal Opens Up On New WWE Role
William Regal has been a weird case in the world of wrestling over the past 12 months. Last January, Regal was released from WWE during WWE’s then-ongoing revamping of the NXT brand. Regal then arrived in AEW at the Revolution pay-per-view, separating a fight between Bryan Danielson and Jon...
wrestletalk.com
Former AEW Star Discusses Life After The Company
Former AEW star and Dark Order member Alan Angels has spoken about how it felt to bet on himself after leaving the company. Angels – who has since dropped his first name – left AEW early in 2022, choosing instead to forge his own path on the independent circuit.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Added To ‘Creator Clash 2’ Boxing Event
A former WWE star is set to step into the boxing ring at the upcoming ‘Creator Clash 2’ boxing event. The show, headlined by a boxing clash between content creators Alex Wassabi and iDubbbz, is set to take place on April 15 in Tampa, Florida. Set for the...
wrestletalk.com
Potential Spoiler On Plans For Legends On WWE Raw 30
A number of spoilers have emerged regarding plans for different WWE legends on this evening’s (January 23) edition of WWE Raw. The episode will celebrate 30 years of the flagship wrestling television show, which aired its first episode on January 11, 1993. Several wrestling stars from WWE’s past will...
