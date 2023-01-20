Roman Reigns himself has commented on the ‘Tribal Court’ for Sami Zayn that will be taking place on tonight’s WWE Raw 30th Anniversary show. Tonight’s segment with the Bloodline was originally supposed to be an ‘Acknowledgement Ceremony’ for Reigns himself, but had to be changed due to Rikishi, Afa and Sika being unable to travel to the show as planned.

1 DAY AGO