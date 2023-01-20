Read full article on original website
Brock Lesnar WWE Return Match Revealed?
Bobby Lashley has called out Brock Lesnar for a no holds barred match, amid speculation about Lesnar’s WWE return. Lesnar last wrestled at the November 2022 Crown Jewel premium live event, defeating Bobby Lashley with a controversial roll-up pin. Both stars have one singles win over the other, with...
Anoa’i Family Member Discusses Potential WWE Run
Lance Anoa’i, the son of ‘Wild Samoan’ Samu Anoa’i, has commented on the possibility of a future WWE run. The Anoa’i family is currently thriving in WWE, with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa all aligned as the Bloodline stable. Sami Zayn is there too, part of the faction as an Honorary Uce.
Update On Rumors Vince McMahon Changed Bloodline Creative Plans
Did the return of Vince McMahon to WWE cause changes to the upcoming Raw 30 segment featuring the Bloodline and Sami Zayn?. According to the Dave Meltzer’s Wrestling Observer daily update, those rumors are not accurate. While there were several rumors floating about when the change from an Acknowledgement...
William Regal Opens Up On New WWE Role
William Regal has been a weird case in the world of wrestling over the past 12 months. Last January, Regal was released from WWE during WWE’s then-ongoing revamping of the NXT brand. Regal then arrived in AEW at the Revolution pay-per-view, separating a fight between Bryan Danielson and Jon...
Former AEW Star Discusses Life After The Company
Former AEW star and Dark Order member Alan Angels has spoken about how it felt to bet on himself after leaving the company. Angels – who has since dropped his first name – left AEW early in 2022, choosing instead to forge his own path on the independent circuit.
Roman Reigns Comments On ‘Tribal Court’ For Sami Zayn At WWE Raw 30
Roman Reigns himself has commented on the ‘Tribal Court’ for Sami Zayn that will be taking place on tonight’s WWE Raw 30th Anniversary show. Tonight’s segment with the Bloodline was originally supposed to be an ‘Acknowledgement Ceremony’ for Reigns himself, but had to be changed due to Rikishi, Afa and Sika being unable to travel to the show as planned.
Former NJPW Star Makes WWE Debut (Video)
Earlier this month, it was announced that former NJPW star Karl Fredericks had signed with WWE. Fredericks departed NJPW back in August 2022 due to a contract expiration, and he reportedly signed with WWE earlier this month. Fredericks was set to report to the NXT brand following his signing, but...
Rumoured WWE 2K23 Cover Star Teases Confirmation
WWE is set to officially announce the upcoming WWE 2k23 video game soon, and rumours are swirling. Mainly, WWE is rumoured to be making an announcement on the game at the Royal Rumble event, which will see the cover star revealed. An alleged leaked cover made the rounds on social...
Female WWE Star ‘Would Love To’ Enter Men’s Royal Rumble Match
A female WWE star says she “would love to” enter the Men’s Royal Rumble match. Only four women have ever entered the Men’s Royal Rumble match. Those being Chyna, Beth Phoenix, Kharma and Nia Jax. However, there is a current female WWE star that would love to become the fifth.
WWE Hall Of Famers Confirmed On Legends Contracts
A pair of WWE Hall of Famers are confirmed on legends contracts with the company. In 2022, Rick and Scott Steiner, known worldwide as The Steiner Brothers, were inducted into the 2022 class of the WWE Hall of Fame. The brothers were inducted by the current two-time NXT Champion Bron...
WCW Legend Appears In New Video With SmackDown Stars
Former two-time NXT Champion Karrion Kross was one of the first names to make his return to WWE following Triple H’s takeover as the head of creative. Kross, alongside his wife Scarlett, returned back in August, attacking Drew McIntyre. Since then, Kross has entered a feud with Rey Mysterio,...
Major WWE Star To Return At Raw 30?
Tonight, WWE is set to celebrate the 30th anniversary of it’s flagship show, Monday Night Raw. WWE has announced many legends of the past for the show, including Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Triple H, Shawn Michaels and more. There has also been three big matches announced for the show,...
AEW Star Drops Huge Retirement Tease
AEW star Sting has dropped a huge retirement tease following his match at the Great Muta Final ‘Bye Bye’ event. At the January 22 show, Sting and Darby Allin teamed with the Great Muta to defeat the team of AKIRA & Hakushi & Naomichi Marufuji. This show marked...
High Profile Match Thrown Out On WWE Raw 30
A high profile match was thrown out on WWE Raw 30. The advertised steel cage match between Becky Lynch and Bayley was one of the more high profile bouts scheduled for tonight’s Raw 30. After Becky Lynch made her entrance for the steel cage match, she was jumped from...
NJPW Held Discussions For Top WWE Star To Appear At Wrestle Kingdom 17
History was made at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view event earlier this month, when NJPW, AEW and WWE contracted talent all wrestled on the show. WWE’s Karl Anderson defended ultimately lost his NEVER Openweight Championship to Tama Tonga on the show. Anderson won the title prior to his...
NXT Name Appears On WWE Raw 30
A NXT name has appeared on WWE Raw 30. As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan kicked off tonight’s special WWE Raw 30 episode. To introduce The Hulkster to start the show, NXT ring announcer Alicia Taylor was behind the microphone. This marked the first time Taylor...
Intriguing WWE Mixed Trios Match At Live Event
In an interesting combination of talent, WWE hosted a mixed trios six-person match tonight at a live event in Florida. In the main event at tonight’s (January 21) NXT live event in Melbourne, Florida there was a massive mixed trios match that was very intriguing!. The future of WWE...
WWE Hall Of Famer Not Slated To Be On Raw 30
A WWE Hall of Famer is not slated to be on tonight’s Raw 30th Anniversary. WWE has advertised a litany of legends and Hall of Famers for the January 23 edition of Raw 30. The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Road Dogg, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan and others are all on tap for the huge show from Philadelphia, PA.
Top WWE Star Pulled From Royal Rumble
A new report has revealed that a top WWE star has been pulled from an upcoming appearance in the Royal Rumble. Find out who!. Get all the details on the WWE star who is not currently planned for a match at the upcoming premium live event, Royal Rumble. According to...
Find Out Which Legend Kicked Off WWE Raw 30
A WWE legend kicked off the festivities on the special Raw 30 episode. To start the historic Raw 30, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan alongside Jimmy Hart came out to greet the Philadelphia crowd. Unfortunately, The Hulkster had some microphone troubles with the mic cutting out on him during...
