Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago grains firm after slide with weather, economy in focus
Snowfall in dry parts of U.S. Plains boosts soil moisture. Drought-hit soy, corn crops in Argentina get rain relief. Investor optimism on economy helps underpin grains. (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral. PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybean futures ticked...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans around 2-week lows as rain forecast in Argentina
HAMBURG, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell again on Monday, touching their lowest in around two weeks as expectations of rain in Argentina's parched growing areas eased concerns over crop damage. Argentine rain put pressure on corn and falls in both corn and soybean prices also undermined wheat.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans fall as rain expected to aid Argentine crop
CHICAGO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures dropped on Monday for a fourth consecutive session as rainfall in Argentina's parched growing areas diminished concerns over crop damage. Wheat fell to nearly 16-month lows as snow and rain across parts of the U.S. Great Plains brought needed moisture to winter...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures firm on bargain buying, grain futures falling
CHICAGO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures firmed on Monday amid a spate of bargain buying after a recent slump in prices helped mute market impact of the bearish results of the latest Cattle on Feed report from the federal Agriculture Department, traders said. Cattle futures also...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans drop to 1-1/2-week low on improved Argentine weather
SINGAPORE, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid for a fourth consecutive session on Monday to their lowest in more than one week, as expectations of rains in Argentina's parched growing areas eased concerns over supplies. Corn fell to a one-week low, while wheat slid after closing higher on...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat recovers from 16-month low, U.S. weather limits gains
SINGAPORE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat ticked higher on Tuesday, as the market recovered from its lowest in 16 months on bargain-buying, although gains were limited by snowfall in parts of the U.S. Plains which brought needed moisture to the winter crop. Soybeans and corn prices rose for the...
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, January 24, 2023
1. Grain and Soybean Futures Rise in Overnight Trading. Grain and soybean futures were modestly higher in overnight trading on signs of demand for U.S. products and some profit-taking. Exporters sold 192,000 metric tons of soybeans to an unnamed country, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said yesterday. On Friday, the...
Agriculture Online
Indian wheat hits fresh record high on delay in stock release
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Indian wheat prices hit a fresh record high on Monday, following a delay in releasing extra stocks by the government to boost supplies and calm the domestic market reeling from shortages triggered by last year's lower crop, dealers and farmers said. India, the world's...
Agriculture Online
EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports at 18.14 mln tonnes by Jan. 22
PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 18.14 million tonnes by Jan. 22, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday. The total so far this season compared with 17.10 million tonnes by the...
Agriculture Online
CBOT TRENDS-Wheat down 8-12 cents, corn down 4-8, soybeans down 10-16
CHICAGO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Down 8 to 12 cents per bushel. * Wheat down on spillover pressure from...
Agriculture Online
Chinese buyers returned for French barley this month -traders
PARIS/HAMBURG, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Chinese buyers are thought to have booked at least several large vessels of French barley this month, swelling a French export programme as merchants ship out a previous round of sales from late last year, European traders said. China has become a major export market...
Agriculture Online
Russian wheat prices up slightly amid continued export demand
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices were up slightly last week amid continued demand from domestic exporters, analysts said on Monday, while an increase in Black Sea grain shipments and a stronger Australian crop sent global benchmarks lower. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content, delivered free on board (FOB) from Black Sea ports, were up $1 last week to $306 per tonne, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. Russia is exporting wheat relatively quickly this month, analysts from consultancy Sovecon said. Algeria has bought around 570,000-600,000 tonnes of wheat, and much of that will come from Russia, it added. Last week, Russia exported 0.80 million tonnes of wheat, compared with 0.67 million tonnes a week earlier, Sovecon said. It estimates that Russia could export up to 3.7 million tonnes of wheat in total in January, up from the average of 2.7 million tonnes seen in recent years. Analysts said Russian grain and wheat stocks reached a record high at the start of the year, as record harvests and limited exports helped the country build up grain reserves. According to the Rosstat federal statistics agency, Russia had 22.1 million tonnes of wheat in stockpiles in December 2022, up from 13.8 million tonnes a year earlier. These figures could remain at record highs towards the end of the 2022-2023 season, analysts said. "Everything is going according to our expected plan: record carryover stocks by the end of the season (June 2023) are possible," said Dmitry Rylko, the head of the IKAR agriculture consultancy. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Most recent data: Change from week earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,450 rbls/t unchanged wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 26,275 rbls/t +275 rbls/t (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 79,000 rbls/t unchanged oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 32,600 rbls/t +400 rbls/t (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,160/t -$20 oil (Sovecon) - White sugar, $711.69/t -$33.37 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 68.69 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova Writing by Caleb Davis Editing by Gareth Jones)
Agriculture Online
Temperature swings raise risk for EU grains, says crop monitor
PARIS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Grain crops in the European Union have largely escaped winter damage so far, but temperature swings in recent weeks could leave them weakened, EU crop-monitoring service MARS said on Monday. After a freezing spell in early December, which MARS had viewed as favourable in making...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-U.S. raises 'grave concerns' over Mexico's anti-GMO farm policies
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. farm and trade officials raised "grave concerns" over Mexico's agricultural biotechnology policies in meetings with their Mexican counterparts on Monday, as lingering disagreements threaten decades of booming corn trade between the neighbors. Washington's concerns center on the Mexican president's push to ban so-called biotech...
Agriculture Online
EU 2022/23 soybean imports at 6.08 mln T, rapeseed 4.26 mln T
PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - European Union soybean imports in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 6.08 million tonnes by Jan. 22, against 7.47 million by the same week in the previous season, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday. EU rapeseed imports so far...
Agriculture Online
After holiday peak, egg prices trending downward
Wholesale egg prices are down more than $1 a dozen since hitting a record daily average price of $5.40 a dozen in the week before Christmas, said USDA economists in the monthly Livestock, Dairy and Poultry report. “While wholesale prices are expected to decline further, they will likely stay elevated as producers rebuild their egg-laying flock capacity.”
Agriculture Online
French ethanol fuel sales rose 13% in 2022 on E85 jump - producers
PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - French ethanol sales rose 13% in 2022 as consumers looking to limit fuel spending increasingly turned to cheaper gasoline containing up to 85% ethanol, a trend that should continue this year, producers said on Tuesday. Total ethanol sales reached 1.47 million cubic metres, up from...
Agriculture Online
Brazil's Petrobras to raise gasoline prices by 7.5%
SAO PAULO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras said on Tuesday it will increase refinery gate gasoline prices by an average 7.5% to 3.31 reais ($0.6391) starting Wednesday, according to a statement on its website. ($1 = 5.1795 reais) (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)
Agriculture Online
Germany considering withdrawal from crop-based biofuels by 2030- lobby
HAMBURG, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Germany's government is considering proposals to phase out the use of biofuels produced from food or animal feed crops by 2030, the German biofuels industry association (VDB) said on Tuesday, adding the measure could increase carbon emissions. German environment minister Steffi Lemke said on Jan....
Agriculture Online
Bank funding for renewables stagnates vs oil and gas
LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The share of bank finance going to renewable energy rather than fossil fuels has little changed in six years, raising questions about how fast lenders are pushing energy clients to become greener, according to research published Tuesday. Since 2016 renewable energy has taken 7% of...
