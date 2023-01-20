ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Japan to lower COVID-19 to flu status, further easing rules

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WZbtP_0kL7edft00

TOKYO — (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday announced plans to downgrade the legal status of COVID-19 to the equivalent of seasonal influenza in the spring, a move that would further relax mask wearing and other preventive measures as the country seeks to return to normalcy.

Kishida said he has instructed experts and government officials to discuss the details on lowering COVID-19's status. A change would also remove self-isolation rules and other anti-virus requirements and allow COVID-19 patients to seek treatment at any hospital instead of only specialized facilities.

“In order to return to our ordinary daily life in Japan while pursuing measures to adapt to living with the coronavirus, we will study concrete measures to gradually move on to a next step," Kishida said.

In Japan, COVID-19 is currently categorized as a Class 2 disease, along with SARS and tuberculosis, and is subject to restricting movements of patients and their close contacts, while allowing central and local governments to issue emergency measures. Downgrading it to Class 5 would mean scrapping those rules.

The planned change would mark a major turning point in Japan's COVID-19 policy toward normalizing social and economic activities.

The move, however, comes as Japan faces widespread infections and record levels of deaths in what is considered its eighth wave of outbreak since the pandemic began three years ago.

According to the Health Ministry, daily deaths totaled a record high of 503 last Saturday. Experts say the latest increase could be linked to worsening chronic illnesses among older patients.

Downgrading the legal status of COVID-19 under the infectious disease law could remove ongoing hospitalization and self-isolation rules and help to free up hospital beds reserved for COVID-19 patients, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters.

The idea is to create a system where COVID-19 can be treated as part of ordinary medical services, he said. But he cautioned: “Changing its classification doesn't mean coronavirus is gone. We still need everyone to take voluntary measures by using masks and precautions.”

Kato said mask wearing is unnecessary outdoors now and that indoor use would also be eased once the downgrade is in place.

Kato said it will require some adjustments for people, workplaces, municipalities and hospitals, and declined to set an exact timeline, other than to say it would occur in “the spring.”

Details are still being worked out but the cost of COVID-19 treatments and vaccinations are expected to still be covered by the government for now.

Japan last fall stopped requiring COVID-19 tests for entrants who had at least three shots — part of the country’s careful easing of measures after virtually closing its borders to foreign tourists for about two years.

Japan is now reporting known daily cases of between 100,000 and 200,000.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Coronavirus: FDA asks panel to ok plan for annual COVID-19 booster shots

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is proposing that adults get a yearly shot of the latest COVID-19 vaccine, the agency announced Monday. The agency asked its panel of external advisers – the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) – to consider retiring the original vaccines and using the bivalent vaccine approved last fall for primary and booster shots, according to briefing documents published on Monday.
WHIO Dayton

Uganda begins oil drilling, hopes for production by 2025

KAMPALA, Uganda — (AP) — Oil drilling has begun in a Chinese-operated field in Uganda and the East African country expects to start production by 2025, an official said Tuesday. The spokesman for Uganda's ministry of energy and mineral development, Solomon Muyita, said the beginning of drilling at...
WHIO Dayton

Journalist deaths jumped 50% in 2022, led by Ukraine, Mexico

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Killings of journalists around the world jumped by 50% in 2022 compared to the previous year, driven largely by attacks in Ukraine, Mexico and Haiti. According to a report Tuesday by the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists, at least 67 news media...
WHIO Dayton

Rights groups dismayed at lack of criticism for Peru abuses

LIMA, Peru — (AP) — In less than two months, more than 50 people have died in Peru, largely protesters at the hands of police officers. And while a few international voices of concern have emerged, much of the regional and global community has largely remained silent. The...
WHIO Dayton

Paris rushing to finish 2024 Olympics construction work

PARIS — (AP) — Paris is rushing to finish construction work in time for the 2024 Olympics, with just 18 months to go. Delays are being experienced in part because of the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine on the steel industry. A venue which was due to...
WHIO Dayton

Stocks open lower on Wall Street as earnings reports rev up

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as more big U.S. companies delivered their earnings reports for the last three months of 2022. Some of them came up short of what investors were expecting, leading to drops in the stock prices. Post-it maker 3M sank almost 5% after its earnings missed forecasts, and railroad operator Union Pacific slipped 2% after its results also disappointed investors. Microsoft releases its own results after the closing bell Tuesday. The S&P 500 was down 0.5% in the early going and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.3%. The Dow fell 0.5%. Treasury yields held steady.
WASHINGTON STATE
WHIO Dayton

World Health Organization employee abducted in northern Mali

BAMAKO, Mali — (AP) — A World Health Organization employee was abducted by unidentified assailants in northern Mali, the U.N. agency's director-general said Tuesday. Dr. Mahamadou Diawara was kidnapped from his car in the town of Menaka on Monday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference.
WHIO Dayton

Learning to lie: AI tools adept at creating disinformation

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Artificial intelligence is writing fiction, making images inspired by Van Gogh and fighting wildfires. Now it's competing in another endeavor once limited to humans — creating propaganda and disinformation. When researchers asked the online AI chatbot ChatGPT to compose a blog post, news...
HAWAII STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
109K+
Followers
153K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy