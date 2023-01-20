NEW AUBURN, Wis. – Potential for an additional income stream, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and the availability of grant money – that combination convinced Randy and Dixie Klemish to launch an on-farm creamery. After doing their homework – and a lot of their own construction work – they opened Klemish Creamery in fall 2022. The New Auburn creamery has been selling a flurry of flavors ever since.

