Read full article on original website
Related
agupdate.com
Producers, business owners encouraged to apply for rural energy program by March 31
For agricultural producers and rural business owners interested in making the shift to renewable energy, the time is now to apply for the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP). Administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development, the program provides funding through grants and guaranteed loans for renewable energy...
agupdate.com
Guide offered for dairy-plant license
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection provides a checklist for anyone wishing to obtain a dairy-plant license. ATCP 65 regulates milk and dairy processing. Ensure that your processing facility meets code and construction requirements; all equipment must meet 3A standards. With Grade A there are more-frequent – quarterly – inspections and more-stringent processing requirements such as not hand filling.
agupdate.com
Creamery sweetens farm income
NEW AUBURN, Wis. – Potential for an additional income stream, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and the availability of grant money – that combination convinced Randy and Dixie Klemish to launch an on-farm creamery. After doing their homework – and a lot of their own construction work – they opened Klemish Creamery in fall 2022. The New Auburn creamery has been selling a flurry of flavors ever since.
agupdate.com
Dairy promotion fluid with changing consumer demands
Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories about the workings of various farm commodity checkoffs. The method of promoting dairy products may have changed over the decades from celebrities asking “Got Milk?” to influencers named MrBeast visiting farms or TikTok videos about butter boards going viral. But the power of dairy checkoff promotions to sell more milk has proven itself over decades.
agupdate.com
USDA report takes US soybean production lower
Like other grain commodities, the soybean market was looking for new news in the Jan. 12 reports from USDA to provide some direction. What many were expecting, however, they didn’t get. Among the reports USDA released were the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE); the annual crop summary,...
agupdate.com
Best time to evaluate the udder is when calves are nursing
As people age, sometimes their bodies break down and gravity takes hold in ways that they believe are not desirable. That can also be true in beef cattle when it comes to udder condition, say the experts at Kansas State University’s Beef Cattle Institute. Speaking on a recent Cattle...
agupdate.com
Durum market lackluster as new year begins
Other than some USDA reports earlier this month, there hasn’t been a lot of new news to stir the durum market as the new year gets underway and, as a result, it continues to lack any real luster. “There’s not a lot of new news from which to get...
agupdate.com
Knowing what ranch records to keep
The beginning of a new year often is an opportunity to reflect upon the past and set goals for the future. On a ranching operation, Kansas State University Beef Cattle Institute experts say it is a good time to make recordkeeping and management adjustments. Speaking on a recent Cattle Chat...
Comments / 0