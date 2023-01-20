ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The Daily

Huskies suffer heartbreaking overtime loss to USC

The Washington women’s basketball team once again displayed resilience Sunday afternoon. That resilience, however, ultimately proved to be in vain at the close of another face-off against a strong opponent. In the last 10 seconds of regular play, junior forward Lauren Schwartz tied the game at 54 and forced...
SEATTLE, WA
The Daily

UW stays in the win column for the season’s second match

The Washington men’s tennis team sought out their second win of the season on Saturday against Louisiana. And, after a fierce battle Saturday afternoon, UW did just that, defeating UL, 5-2. Despite a strong singles showing earlier this week, the Huskies started off their season by losing the doubles...
SEATTLE, WA
The Daily

Huskies fall in blowout road loss

Unable to break down an early Utah lead, the Washington men’s basketball team’s short Pac-12 winning streak was broken in Saturday’s blowout loss. A hot Utah start turned into a hefty lead within minutes, and as UW’s defense continued to struggle to control Utah’s shooting — which ended at 51.5% from the field and 46.7% from three — the game quickly fell out of UW’s hands.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Daily

Leslie Gabriel introduced as new Washington volleyball head coach

Leslie Gabriel had to correct herself. “I want these women to be the best people, the best volleyball players, and the best students,” Gabriel said before adding her addendum: “Sorry, not in that order, students number one, then volleyball players and people.”. The audience at Gabriel’s introductory press...
SEATTLE, WA

