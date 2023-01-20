5 takeaways from Suns' nail-biter over Nets in Cam Johnson's return

Cam Johnson hit his first shot — and many more after having not played since Nov. 4.

Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges produced — and Ben Simmons got ejected.

The Phoenix Suns began a five-game homestand with a nail-biting 117-112 victory Thursday night to snap a three-game losing skid before a sellout crowd of 17,071 at Footprint Center.

Here are five takeaways as Bridges scored a team-high 28 points to go along nine assists to tie a career high he set this season against Golden State.

Ayton posted 24 points and 14 boards, Johnson scored 19 points, going a career-best 9-of-9 from the line, in 22 minutes off the bench in his return after missing 37 games with a knee injury and Damion Lee added 16 points.

Kyrie Irving went for game-high 30 with 21 coming in the fourth quarter of a spirited Brooklyn (27-17) comeback attempt that fell short.

Here are five takeaways as the Suns (22-24) face Indiana on Saturday.

Late Nets run, Suns answer

Phoenix was up 20 going into the fourth.

Looked like the Suns would cruise to victory over Brooklyn, especially with no Kevin Durant (right MCL sprain), but the Nets still have the best player on the floor in Irving.

One of the NBA’s most talented and gifted players had just nine points on 3-of-16 shooting through three quarters, but he went crazy in the fourth — 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting.

He’s polarizing.

Those who love him really do, those who hate him do so with a passion, but his talent is undeniable.

Irving took over, but the Suns had enough answers to pull out the win.

Up five, the Suns forced two turnovers on steals from Johnson and Ayton.

Then Johnson blocked Irving’s shot with 2:10 left.

Ayton followed with a basket to make the difference seven, 109-102, with 1:51 remaining.

The Suns needed that cushion as Brooklyn cut the lead down to two with 8.1 seconds left.

Phoenix played the free throw game to make for the longest 8.1 seconds ever that led to Nic Claxton missing two free throws with 6.5 seconds left with Phoenix leading by three.

Johnson sealed with the win with two free throws with 3.5 seconds left.

Fast start, fans cheer in Johnson's return

Johnson didn’t start but he didn’t take long to get it going.

After missing 37 games working his way back from a torn right meniscus, Johnson checked into the game with 5:45 left in first quarter.

Fans stood and cheered.

A minute, 41 seconds later, Johnson took his first shot, a 3, and made it.

Fans yelled and roared.

Johnson was officially back — and wasn’t done.

Johnson scored 13 points in the first half. He was active, moving well and showing no signs of the knee injury that kept him out a little more than two months.

Curious to see how the Suns look with Devin Booker on the ball with Johnson on one wing and Damion Lee, who is shooting a career-best 48.5% from 3 to lead the NBA in 3-point shooting, on the other.

Johnson will get back in the starting lineup soon as Williams has him on a minute restriction. He may have gone over that late in the game as Williams put him back in the game with 3:42 left in the fourth.

Williams replied with “next question” to questions about minutes restriction and if Johnson went over it.

He probably did and Phoenix needed him to do so to pull out this win. Johnson not only hit all four of his free throws with in the fourth, but had a key steal and block on Irving.

Similar numbers for Bridges and Ayton, but …

Their point totals looked the same almost.

Bridges at Grizzlies: 21 points (8-of-16 FGs), vs. Nets, 28 points (9-of-19).

Ayton at Grizzlies: 18 points (8-of-11), vs. Nets: 24 points (11-of-20).

The difference was how they got theirs.

Ayton was more assertive, aggressive and got on the boards. Grabbed 14 against Brooklyn to only five at Memphis.

Bridges was just in a better flow and picked his spots better. Had nine assists to seven at Memphis and finished 8-of-10 from the line. He went 4-of-4 on free throws against the Grizzlies.

Now the Suns' inability to close forced Williams to put those two back in the game in the fourth. They each scored five points in the fourth, but those buckets were huge answers.

Bridges and Ayton sandwiched an Irving basket with jumper to keep Phoenix up seven with 3:43 left. Ayton’s basket came off Bridges’ ninth assist.

Ben Simmons struggles, gets ejected

It’s hard watching Ben Simmons play.

He’s 6-10, was once viewed as the next LeBron James in terms of his size, athleticism and ability to create and find people in transition and halfcourt.

Played downhill. Physical. Defender.

That guy no longer exists, at least not on a consistent basis.

He’s now setting screens that resulted in fouls Thursday night and throwing bounce passes between his legs right underneath the basket to Markieff Morris for corner 3s instead of looking to score.

Still tripping off the fact he’s setting screens instead of handling the ball, but when he handles it, it’s to pass mostly, shoot rarely.

Then Simmons lost his cool after picking up his fifth foul to the point of receiving two techs and getting ejected with 8:47 left in the third quarter.

The joy is not there. He’s passive. Not imposing the physical advantage he has.

There’s no way someone with his talent should take just four shots in 18 minutes when the defense is backing off him. He scored just seven points.

Yes, he had six assists and four boards, but with Durant, Simmons should be looking to score regardless of who is guarding him.

A big? Go by him. A small? Shoot over the chair.

The dude went through an emotional ordeal and dealt with injuries. Totally sympathetic to all that, but Simmons looked Thursday like he’s playing because he has to, not because he wants to play.

Lastly, Saben Lee deserves a second 10-day

He delivered 15 points and six assists in 29 minutes.

The Corona del Sol graduate made mistakes, but Williams had him in the game in the fourth.

Without Chris Paul (hip), Landry Shamet (foot), Josh Okogie (nose) and Booker (groin), the Suns needed someone to handle the ball.

Saben Lee had just one turnover in 11 minutes and 44 seconds in the fourth.

One. Huge.

His 10-day expires Friday. He shouldn't have to wait too long to get a second one.

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 5 takeaways from Suns' nail-biter over Nets in Cam Johnson's return