ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Longest Goodbye’ Review: Absorbing Doc Ponders the Toll of Travel to Mars

By Daniel Fienberg
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mz15c_0kL7bP5Y00

You’d be hard-pressed to find a fictional representation of long-haul space travel that didn’t focus on the psychic weight of isolation and claustrophobia. It’s the seed of everything from Elton John’s “Rocketman” and David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” to movies like Moon and Alien to multiple episodes of The Twilight Zone and much of For All Mankind .

Maybe in the deepest reaches of the galaxy we’ll encounter instrument-damaging solar flares, colonizing aliens or whatever was happening in that movie with Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, but a more tangible threat may simply be loneliness.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Take Ido Mizrahy’s Sundance-premiering documentary The Longest Goodbye as a prequel, then, to every science fiction story ever told. An exploration of NASA’s real-life attempts to grapple with what was previously the terrain of whimsical fabulists, The Longest Goodbye suffers occasionally from access issues and insufficient time to expand on its most potent themes. But the questions the documentary and its subjects are asking are compelling, emotionally considered and, with some reaching, universal.

Mizrahy’s investigation begins with NASA on the brink of the next evolution in space flight. Somewhat stagnated for decades, our concentration has been on populating the International Space Station, but multiple presidents have promised a return to the moon, followed soon after by the first staffed mission to Mars.

It’s a process that has prompted a reexamination of the way we populate the astronaut side of the program. Anybody who has read or seen The Right Stuff knows that the first astronauts were test pilots, daring adrenaline junkies who blanched at psychological testing and were selected for their ability to make split-second decisions on missions that sometimes only lasted hours. Today’s astronauts are expected to work toward a possible three-year journey to Mars and back again.

“It is an engineering culture,” Dr. Jack Stuster, a so-called “human factors specialist,” says. “The soft, squishy humans are completely unfathomable to engineers.”

That’s where Dr. Al Holland, the documentary’s real hero, comes in. Holland was a Houston-area psychologist whom NASA brought in to oversee a nascent psychological readiness team, studying the factors that could lead to mission-jeopardizing problems; figuring out criteria upon which to select the astronauts who will be facing those problems; and looking for solutions to protect missions that can’t be scrapped or curtailed based on individual mental breakdowns or interpersonal conflicts.

Mizrahy and writer-producer Nir Sa’ar take us from the recent past to the present and into the future to underline which contingencies we’re practically prepared for and which solutions remain the stuff of speculative fiction.

The documentary is on sturdiest ground in the first two timeframes. On the recent past side, we have Cady Coleman, who spent six months on the ISS in 2007, when her son Jamey was in the fourth grade. Along with extensive recordings of their webcammed interactions from that time, Cody and Jamey offer their different perspectives on what it was like to try to maintain family ties through a long absence defined by technological lags and normal irritations and insecurities.

In the present, we meet new astronaut Kayla and her husband, Tom. A former submarine officer, Kayla is a prototype for the sort of astronaut Holland is looking to recruit — she’s funny, introspective and she and her husband have a solid relationship. But what will happen when they can’t talk every day or every week or directly at all?

It’s here that Mizrahy shows where we stand on ideas that sci-fi devotees know well, but remain varying stages of works-in-progress. Holland’s extended team includes experts in virtual reality, artificial intelligence and even travel hibernation, which wouldn’t help family members back on earth, but would save astronauts from experiencing months of alienating — pun perhaps intended — travel.

Mizrahy doesn’t have identical access to each piece of this story, and it shows. While Cady and Jamey appear throughout, Kayla and Tom look like they’re going to be the center of the series but, since she spent a lot of the filming time actually in space, their storyline fizzles a little. Then, when it comes to the forward-looking side, it’s instantly clear that we’re much further away from usable virtual reality and usable AI — no offense to the floating orb dubbed CIMON — than movies and TV have indicated, and nobody gives any indication of how long it might be before astronauts can be effectively “put in cryo” for their trips. The documentary shies away from what practical alternatives might work in the short-term.

Sometimes footage from the space station or from training is excellent, but when the footage just isn’t available, Mizrahy isn’t as good at coming up with alternatives. There are a few unimpressive CG representations of deep space, but it’s an attempted flourish that adds nothing. When the film shifts to an anecdote about a stressful situation in an Earth-bound Mars simulator experiment, Mizrahy resorts to half-hearted partial reenactments and then eventually gives up — too bad because it’s a good story.

These limitations hamper the documentary as it nears the end of what plays like a truncated 87-minute running time. The film never quite finds a way to tie its ideas into a larger conversation about the things that can make any human feel more connected in an increasingly compartmentalized world.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Deep Rising’ Review: Jason Momoa Narrates a Murky Doc on Deep-Sea Mining

You can get visual whiplash while watching Matthieu Rytz’s documentary about the geopolitical, economic, social and ecological ramifications of mining the planet’s ocean floors for metals. One minute, you think you’re watching an IMAX documentary about gorgeous creatures of the deep, with enough amazingly translucent jellyfish on display to satisfy any stoner’s need for optical stimuli. The next minute, there’s seemingly endless footage of discussions going on in corporate boardrooms, congressional hearings, investor meetings and cocktail parties, with the faces of many participants blurred out as if they were appearing on an episode of Cops. More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance:...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Going Varsity in Mariachi’ Review: A Good Doc Feature That Might Have Made a Great Doc Series

Aside from Ken Burns or Steve James or Alex Gibney, or maybe Liz Garbus, very few documentarians get to name their formal terms. They make a feature or something longer based on what the marketplace demands or, more frequently, based on limitations of money or access. So it isn’t like Sam Osborn and Alejandra Vasquez, directors of Going Varsity in Mariachi, necessarily looked at their available footage and said, “Sure, we know this is really best-served being a TV series, but nah.” They told the story they could tell and if Going Varsity in Mariachi is one of those movies that’s...
TEXAS STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”

Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
CNET

NASA Spots Bizarre Formations on the Surface of Mars

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Mars landscapes have a different kind of beauty than the ones we have on Earth. The red planet might not sport dazzling oceans and grand green spaces, but it features a stunning variety of wild and wonderful surface formations. A particularly unusual area is the star of a NASA Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter image shared this week showing "bizarre icy landforms."
Futurism

Something Weird Is Happening on Saturn's Snow-Covered Moon, Scientists Say

Saturn's tiny ice-covered moon Enceladus isn't only suspected to hold a liquid ocean beneath its icy crust — it's also covered in an astonishing amount of fuzzy, snow-like material, puzzling scientists. According to a new study published in the journal Icarus, the tiny moon may have been far more...
News Tender

The Giant Sized Denisovans: In a remote cave in Siberia, a new kind of human being was found.

Some years back, paleogeneticists announced the discovery of a new human species in a remote cave in Siberia in 2008. The new species, which they named Denisovans after the cave where they were found, was identified by its unique DNA. Denisovans were significantly larger than modern humans and had a different type of DNA than any other human species that had been discovered up to that point.
TheDailyBeast

Did Russian Archaeologists Really Discover a New Ancient Culture?

Do you ever find yourself performing a task only to find that someone—possibly even you—has already done the work? Something similar happened to a team near the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, in Siberia, in 2018. While construction workers were flattening land in preparation for a new cemetery, they discovered that they were on the site of a 2,000-year-old tomb. What are the chances? Now, scientists from the Siberian Federal University claim that the tomb holds evidence of a new, previously unknown ancient culture. But does it?According to the story, first published in Haaretz and now making the rounds on archeological...
New York Post

152 million-year-old dinosaur fossil unearthed: ‘Perfectly preserved’

Not a bad look for 152 million years old. German scientists might’ve made paleontological history after unearthing a “perfectly preserved” 152 million-year-old dinosaur fossil — which is believed to be the oldest specimen of the species ever discovered. The groundbreaking finding occurred in 2014, but was only recently documented in the journal Fossil Records. “The specimen is a complete, articulated and exquisitely preserved skeleton of a small-sized individual,” scientists write in the paper describing the skeleton, which was unearthed near Painten, a small town in central Bavaria, Jam Press reported. Accompanying pics show the rock-encased skeleton, which looks so intact it could be...
The Hollywood Reporter

Inside Beyoncé’s Invite-Only Dubai Concert: Singer Performs First Show in Four Years and Duets With Blue Ivy

Beyoncé performed her first live show in more than four years, singing tunes she rarely does onstage and duetting with daughter Blue Ivy Carter. The Grammy-winning star gave a nearly 75-minute performance Saturday in Dubai to help launch the city’s new luxurious and opulent hotel, The Atlantis Royal. Attendees at the invite-only event included her husband Jay-Z, parents Tina Knowles-Lawson and Mathew Knowles and her three children, as well as celebrity guests, influencers and business people tied to the hotel.More from The Hollywood ReporterBillie Eilish, BTS and Khalid Songs Are the Best Music to Fall Asleep to, Study SaysDestination Dubai: Kendall...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Bad Behaviour’ Review: Jennifer Connelly and Ben Whishaw Seek Enlightenment in Alice Englert’s Savvy Comedy-Drama

Driving to a semi-silent spiritual retreat in Oregon, a former teen star named Lucy (Jennifer Connelly) phones her daughter to say she’ll be off the grid, and arrives at her wooded destination. The retreat’s signage is enough to make you wonder if it’s genuine or a scam: “Loveland Ranch. Foothills of Mt. Hypnosis.” That skepticism is enhanced by the merch for sale in the corner of the room where the spiritual leader, Elon (Ben Whishaw), runs his sessions. Is he a charlatan or genuine? The question is intentional. In her first feature as writer and director, Alice Englert expertly...
OREGON STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Lauren London Says She Was Initially “Apprehensive” About Joining ‘You People’ Cast

Lauren London said that while she was initially “apprehensive” about signing on to star in Netflix’s You People, she ended up feeling “very protected and taken care of on [the] set.” The ATL actress stars opposite Jonah Hill in Kenya Barris’ comedy that follows an interracial couple and their families as they navigate modern love and family dynamics centered around race, societal expectations and generational differences.More from The Hollywood ReporterEvents of the Week: 'Shotgun Wedding,' 'You People' and More'You People' Review: Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus Face Off as Potential In-Laws and Strike Comedy GoldJulia Louis-Dreyfus, Kenya Barris on Teaming with...
The Hollywood Reporter

Austin Butler Remembers Lisa Marie Presley Following ‘Elvis’ Oscar Nom: “I Just Wish She Was Here to Celebrate”

Austin Butler has opened up about the late Lisa Marie Presley following his Oscar nomination for best actor for his portrayal of her father, Elvis Presley, in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. “[This role] seemed as though it was this impossible mountain to climb in front of me,” Butler told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday morning, following the 2023 Oscar nominations. “There were so many pitfalls and so I just was focusing on one step at a time. And really the thing for me was just honoring the life of this man and his family. And that’s why those moments when Lisa Marie...
The Hollywood Reporter

Lisa Marie Presley Remembered During Graceland Memorial Service

Lisa Marie Presley, a singer, songwriter and the daughter of Elvis Presley, was remembered during a funeral service Sunday as a loving mother and an “old soul” who endured tragedy but persevered as a dedicated protector of her father’s legacy as a rock ‘n’ roll pioneer and pop icon.More from The Hollywood ReporterGuest Column: Lisa Marie Presley's Death Highlights Estate Challenges of Multigenerational FameLisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to Her SonAustin Butler, 'Elvis' Director Baz Luhrmann, John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, More Remember Lisa Marie Presley More than a thousand people gathered on the front lawn...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
64K+
Followers
18K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy