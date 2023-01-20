Read full article on original website
Gen Z are apparently worse at file organization than boomers - don't get too angry now
In potentially divisive generational-war news, “zoomers” are reportedly much less likely than “boomers” to use folders when managing files, and are also just as likely to use the search bar to find files. Cloud storage firm Nordlocker stirred the pot by asking 1,000 adults in the...
How to avoid malvertising
You’ve probably heard of malware, and you’ve definitely heard of advertising, but a new threat has emerged after those two worlds have collided. It’s called “malvertising”, and it’s worth avoiding. Malvertising can hack, infiltrate, and exploit your PC, laptop or smartphone without you even...
Avid Pro Tools review
Avid’s new line-up includes Intro, a free basic version of Pro Tools which needs no iLink. Earlier paid versions have now been re-released as Artist, Studio and Ultimate, with varying functions and resources for the respective price. Updated features increase Pro Tools’ flexibility in working with material recorded in compatible apps.
What is credential stuffing, and how does it work?
There have never been so many different cyber-attack methods – and, arguably, criminals have never been so successful, either. Credential stuffing is one of the latest methods being used by savvy crooks, but if you're on top of the topic you can avoid becoming a victim. Credential stuffing has...
Unified observability: The future of monitoring
Historically, observability is seen through the lens of its ability to help DevOps (opens in new tab) teams combat the challenges they face in complicated, highly distributed cloud (opens in new tab)-native environments. But this is changing; observability is becoming a function that helps teams identify and solve wider problems across application (opens in new tab) monitoring (opens in new tab), testing, and management within these environments. As such, a broader definition that fits this expanded set of challenges has emerged: Unified Observability.
How to export LastPass passwords to Keeper
Since LastPass has suffered several security breaches during the last year, many security-conscious users have decided to ditch LastPass for a more secure password manager (opens in new tab). Since you’re probably one of them, you’ve surely stumbled upon Keeper while searching for a safer solution. If yes,...
Forget any password headaches – Keeper password manager is 30% off right now
How many online accounts do you have? At least 20 or 30, no doubt, or maybe more like 40, 50, or 100? Even more than that? After years of online life, and signing up to a whole bunch of services, sites, portals and goodness knows what else, your account count, as it were, is likely to have spiralled rapidly upwards and out of control. And we’re all familiar with just how much of a headache it can be maintaining suitably secure passwords for all those many logins.
Microsoft says AI will be as important as the invention of the PC and internet
Microsoft has revealed it will be investing billions more dollars into OpenAI, the makers of ChatGPT. In the company's blog post (opens in new tab), Microsoft described the investment as the "third phase of our long-term partnership" with OpenAI, promising to advance the technology and make it available to everyone globally.
Meta's bringing end-to-end encryption to all Messenger users, but not all at once
Over the next few months, Meta will gradually expand end-to-end encryption (E2EE) to all Messenger users to ensure a high level of security across the board. “Gradually” is the keyword here as Meta states it will randomly choose (opens in new tab) which chats get E2EE and which ones don’t. When chosen, everyone in a selected chat will be notified if their app now has that extra layer of protection. The reasoning behind the random selection process is to ease both users and the company’s own infrastructure so as to not overwhelm either of them. Ideally, the rollout will go more smoothly when done little by little instead of all at once. Plus, Meta will be testing whether or not E2EE will be a default setting for Messenger during this period. So if you are one of the lucky few who gets picked first, be sure to install the update as soon as you can to have optimal security.
Stripe and Amazon want to fuel the future of ecommerce
Amazon has signed a new agreement with Stripe that will see the former's ecommerce platform rely more heavily on the latter's payment processing technology, in turn providing it with AWS compute infrastructure to help support its operations. Amazon has already been using Stripe to “accelerate market expansion” in Europe and...
Microsoft wants to help stop you being hit by Excel malware
The days are numbered for hackers using Excel’s XLL features to deliver malware to Microsoft customers, the company has announced. XLL files are similar to DLL files and provide the program with a number of advanced features, including custom functions and toolbars. Crooks have been using XLL files in...
Best tips for password security
We’ve never kept as much personal information online as we do these days and, for the most part, that important, sensitive data is secured behind passwords – so it’s crucial to have top-notch password security. If you’re not convinced, just consider the sheer amount of data that...
Microsoft serves Sony a subpoena in preparation for impending FTC lawsuit
In a high-stakes legal move, Microsoft has served Sony Interactive Entertainment with a subpoena as it prepares to defend itself in an impending antitrust lawsuit with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). For those not in the know, Microsoft is expecting to fight an imminent legal battle with the US government’s...
Microsoft OneNote attachments are being used to spread malware
Hackers have discovered a new way to bypass the macro block in Microsoft Office files and still deliver malware (opens in new tab) to unsuspecting victims through the company's suit of online collaboration apps. Security experts at BleepingComputer found freshly distributed phishing emails equipped with OneNote attachments. OneNote is a...
iOS 16.3 lets you use a physical security key to secure your iPhone
Apple has released iOS 16.3, which includes a huge security feature that’s set to change how we store our whole lives online. iCloud is home to some of our most trusted memories, secrets, and more, and the thought of a hacker getting hold of our cloud storage data puts fear into most users with an Apple ID.
What is a dictionary attack?
It’s pretty clear that cybercriminals are willing to go to some extreme lengths in order to hack accounts and gain access to sensitive data, but you might not have heard of a dictionary attack. You should be aware of this method, though, especially if you want to keep your...
How to block a number on Android
Whether it's a friend or stranger you don't want to hear from, knowing how to block a number on an Android phone is pretty useful. Many of best phones available use Google's Android operating system, including many of our picks of the best android phones, so if you're thinking of shifting over to a non-Apple smartphone for the first time and want to master some of the basics, you're in the right spot.
