Crawford County, IL

Nineteen new COVID cases here

By By Randy Harrison
Robinson Daily News
 4 days ago
Coronavirus cases here dropped this week despite another outbreak.

Nineteen cases were reported by the Crawford County Health Department, including eight related to an unspecified outbreak.

The new cases included one infant girl, three men and one woman in their 20s, two men and a woman in their 30s, two men and two women in their 40s, a man in his 50s, three men in their 60s, a man and woman in their 70s and a woman in her 90s.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is following up with the positive individuals.

A total of 7,522 cases have been reported here officially since the start of the pandemic. Seventy-six county residents have died of the disease.

Statewide, almost 4 million cases have been reported since March 2020, with about 41,000 deaths.

Robinson Daily News

