Tuscaloosa, AL

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, January 20, 2022

By Clay Miller
 4 days ago

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Cheese Lover's Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

Gymnastics: Florida at Alabama; 6:30 p.m. CT, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Crimson Tide Results:

Women's Basketball: Alabama 61, Texas A&M 46

The Crimson Tide jumped out to an 11-point lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back. Brittany Davis and Hannah Barber led the way with 14 points each.

Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2023 Season Opener:

225 Days

Did you Notice?

  • Daron Payne, a former star defensive tackle for the Crimson Tide, will replace Aaron Donald in the NFL Pro Bowl. Payne had an excellent season for the Washington Commanders racking up 11.5 sacks this season.
  • Former Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall announced that he is transferring to Alabama.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

January 20, 1702 : French colonists, led by Jean Baptiste Le Moyne de Bienville, establish Fort Louis de la Mobile on a bluff twenty-seven miles up the Mobile River from Mobile Bay. The settlement, which became simply known as "Mobile," moved to its permanent site at the mouth of the Mobile River in 1711. It served as the capital of the colony of Louisiana from its founding to 1718.

January 20, 1974 : Randy Hall, a junior defensive tackle, was named an Academic All-American. A pre-medicine student, Hall had a 3.88 average in the classroom. His teammate, safety David McMakin, was chosen to the second team Academic All-American squad.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Show class, have pride and display character. If you do, winning takes care of itself.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this...

BamaCentral

