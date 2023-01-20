Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Basketball Announcer DiesOnlyHomersPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Proposed tolling on I-205 could net ODOT $16-26 million per yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local leaders, Asian Americans mourn victims of Monterey Park mass shooting over weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
NBA
Three-Point Differential The Deciding Factor In Hornets’ Loss To Utah
Rozier Leads Team in Scoring for 3rd Straight Game, But Charlotte Goes Ice Cold from Deep. Road games in Utah have been an annual challenge for the Charlotte Hornets and their latest outing in Salt Lake City was a whole harder thanks to an all-around rough shooting performance in Monday night’s 120-102 loss to the hometown Jazz.
Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart among 4 Celtics out vs. Heat
The Boston Celtics ruled out four players for Tuesday night’s nationally televised game against the Miami Heat, including their starting
NBA
Recap: Wizards win 138-118 over Magic Saturday in D.C.
On Saturday night in the Nation's Capital, the Wizards beat the Magic in dominant fashion thanks to a career-high tying 30 points from Rui Hachimura, a 25-point double-double from Kyle Kuzma, and knockdown shooting from the entire roster. Final score: Wizards 138, Magic 118. BRADLEY BEAL EASING HIS WAY BACK.
NBA
"Four Quarters Of Good Defense" | Utah Shines On Defense In 120-102 Win Over Charlotte
For a team that has played more games than anybody in the NBA, having two days off felt like a mini vacation for the Jazz — which may have resulted in Utah’s sluggish start. But once the Jazz found a rhythm, they showed why they’re among the best...
NBA
Blazers Pull Away From Spurs In Second Half For First Homestand Win
PORTLAND -- One can quibble about the details, but when you lose a heartbreaker the night before, three-straight and eight of your last 10, any win is a good win. Despite giving up 74 points in the first half and allowing 52 percent shooting from the field and 48 percent shooting from three, the Trail Blazers managed to pull away in the second half to claim a 147-127 victory versus the Spurs in front of a crowd of 17,874 Monday night at Moda Center.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA
Pelicans practice report: Brandon Ingram returns to 5-on-5, hopes to suit up for game soon
Brandon Ingram has battled injuries before, including being sidelined for a 10-game stretch in March of last season (hamstring strain). But when Ingram’s foot inadvertently collided with the heel of Memphis wing Dillon Brooks on Nov. 25, he didn’t expect a right toe contusion would keep him out of action for a lengthy timeframe.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Heat 100, Pelicans 96
Heat (26-22), Pelicans (26-21) New Orleans and Miami weren’t wearing retro uniforms Sunday, but they played the kind of game more suited to a previous era of the NBA, a grudge match featuring hard-nosed defense and low point totals. After an odd final 20 seconds of regulation, the Heat came away with a come-from-behind victory. New Orleans held a lead on the scoreboard much of the afternoon, but Miami gained momentum and didn't take its first edge until late in the third quarter. Trailing by two points with 15 seconds left, the Pelicans were called for a five-second inbound violation, giving the Heat the ball back. However, New Orleans rookie Dyson Daniels forced a held ball on Miami’s ensuing inbound pass, leading to a jump ball won by Daniels against Jimmy Butler. The five-second violation was NOLA’s 25th turnover, a very costly factor in the loss.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Taking the Next Step with Dave DuFour
Dave DuFour of The Athletic joins the podcast to discuss Evan Mobley's 38-point outburst against the Bucks, how he's developed thus far in his sophomore season, how the team can balance his development with a desire to win now and much more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase...
NBA
Jonathan Isaac Shines in Return; Magic Knock Off Celtics For Third Time This Season
Jonathan Isaac made his highly anticipated return after a two-and-a-half-year absence and in his nearly 10 minutes of action scored 10 points, grabbed three rebounds, dished out one assist and collected two steals, as the Orlando Magic beat the Boston Celtics for the third time this season with Monday night’s 113-98 victory at Amway Center.
NBA
Hauser Regains Rhythm, But Shorthanded C’s Fall in Orlando
Boston was unable to overcome three key absences Monday night and saw its league-best nine-game winning streak come to an end. The Celtics went into Orlando without Malcolm Brogdon (personal reasons), Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain), and Robert Williams (left knee injury management) and came up short to the Magic for the third time this season, 113-98.
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers at Trail Blazers 1-22-23
The Lakers (21-25) face the Trail Blazers (21-24) on Sunday evening for the first time in Portland this season. The game tips at 6:00 p.m. PT on Spectrum SportsNet and 710 ESPN radio. Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:. REINFORCEMENTS COMING?. Before the Grizzlies game, Coach...
NBA
Cavs Finish Back To Back With Win Over Milwaukee
The Cavs end their back to back at home with a win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night in Cleveland Ohio. Evan Mobley stands out leading the team in points with a career high performance of 38 Pts, shooting a 70.4 FG%, along with 9 Rebs and 3 Asts. Darius leads the team in assists with 10 for the game.
NBA
Wolves Fall To Rockets, 119-114
HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green scored a career-high 42 points and the Houston Rockets held on for a 119-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night to snap a 13-game losing streak. Green, the second overall pick in the 2021 draft, had 21 points by halftime and kept...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Knicks
The Wine & Gold get right back on the road after splitting a weekend back-to-back at home this weekend – traveling to New York for a Tuesday night showdown with the Knicks. The Cavaliers are coming off a redemptive loss on Saturday night, dropping the Bucks one night after a disappointing loss to the shorthanded Warriors. In Saturday’s victory, Cleveland took control early in the fourth quarter and cruised to the finish line behind a career-best performance from Evan Mobley – splitting the season series with Milwaukee and earning their 20th win on their home floor, tops in the Eastern Conference.
NBA
Grizzlies fall to Suns 112-110 despite fourth-quarter rally
The Memphis Grizzlies (31-15) fell to the Phoenix Suns (24-24) 112-110 on Sunday at Footprint Center. Mikal Bridges led the Suns with 24 points, and Chris Paul posted his eighth double-double of the season with 22 points, 11 assists and six rebounds after a seven-game absence from a hip injury,
NBA
Preview: Wizards seek third consecutive win, face Mavs Tuesday
Since Bradley Beal returned to the court from his hamstring strain, the Wizards (20-26) have won two straight games and haven't trailed for a single minute in either outing. Now, they're embarking on a five-game road trip, with their first stop set in Dallas agaist Luka Doncic and the Mavericks (25-23). Here's everything you need to know.
NBA
Trail Blazers Are Back At It Again Tonight As They Host The Spurs
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (21-25) vs SAN ANTONIO SPURS (14-32) Jan. 23, 2023 — Moda Center — 7:00 pm PST. Portland and San Antonio will meet for the third time of the regular season on Jan. 23 in Portland. THIS SEASON: The Trail Blazers defeated the Spurs by a...
NBA
Lakers Complete 2nd Half Comeback to Beat the Blazers
For the second time in three nights the Lakers overcame ridiculous odds to win a game, this time coming back from a 25-point halftime deficit to beat the Trail Blazers 121-112 on Sunday night. The game started with the Lakers unable to miss from the field, pushing out to an...
NBA
Viewer’s guide for NBA's first-ever Rivals Week
Rivalries both old and new take center stage this week with the first-ever NBA Rivals Week. From Tuesday through Saturday, 11 nationally televised games will feature some of the league’s most classic duels and some emerging rivalries between teams and players. Let’s take a closer look at each of...
