Saint Clairsville, OH

richlandsource.com

Too much punch: Cincinnati Anderson knocks out Mt. Orab Western Brown

Cincinnati Anderson put together a victorious gameplan to stop Mt. Orab Western Brown 57-39 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 21. Last season, Cincinnati Anderson and Mt Orab Western Brown squared off with December 21, 2021 at Cincinnati Anderson High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
CINCINNATI, OH
Mt. Orab Western Brown thumps Wilmington in punishing decision

Mt. Orab Western Brown's offense hit on all cylinders Monday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 73-45 win over Wilmington during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Mt Orab Western Brown and Wilmington played in a 47-38 game on January 20, 2022. For...
WILMINGTON, OH
Mt. Gilead outduels Morral Ridgedale in competitive clash

Mt. Gilead trucked Morral Ridgedale on the road to a 77-63 victory at Mt. Gilead High on January 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 17, Morral Ridgedale faced off against Crestline. For a full recap, click here.
MOUNT GILEAD, OH
No quarter given: Dayton Centerville puts down Springfield

Dayton Centerville controlled the action to earn an impressive 76-41 win against Springfield in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Springfield squared off with January 14, 2022 at Dayton Centerville High School last season. Click here for a recap.
DAYTON, OH

