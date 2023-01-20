ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

Asian markets rise after Wall St losses amid recession fears

By JOE McDONALD
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kdWQX_0kL7WAua00

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Friday after Wall Street losses deepened as worries grow that the U.S. economy is headed for recession.

Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Seoul declined. Oil prices gained.

Traders worry the Federal Reserve and other central banks might be willing to tip Western economies into recession as they try to extinguish inflation that is at multi-decade highs.

A Fed board member, Lael Brainard, and President Christine Lagarde of the European Central Bank, in separate appearances Thursday, affirmed plans to keep interest rates elevated despite market hopes central banks might scale back plans due to indications economic activity might be cooling.

“That again implies more hikes to come and then a long hiatus, not the imminent reversal markets are pricing for,” Rabobank said in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6% to 3,258.90 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.4% to 26,499.02. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 1.1% to 21,890.56.

The Kospi in Seoul advanced 0.5% to 2,391.49 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 added 0.3% to 7,455.20.

India's Sensex opened up 0.1% at 60,931.27. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets rose.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.8% on Thursday to 3,898.85 in its third daily decline.

More than 75% of the stocks in the S&P 500 closed lower. Technology companies, retailers and industrial stocks were among the biggest drags. Chipmaker Nvidia fell 3.5%, Home Depot dropped 4% and Deere & Co. fell 4.1%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 0.8% to 33,044.56. The tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 1% to 10,852.27.

Reports showed weakness in the U.S. housing industry and manufacturing in the mid-Atlantic region, though they weren't quite as bad as expected and the job market appears healthy. They followed worse readings than expected Wednesday on retail sales, a cornerstone of the economy, and industrial production.

The Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia raised interest rates aggressively last year to cool inflation that is multi-decade highs in some economies.

Forecasters expect a U.S. recession this year but say it likely will be brief.

The Fed's key lending rate is 4.25% to 4.50%, up from close to zero one year ago. Its next rate decision will be announced Feb. 1. Investors expect an increase of 0.25 percentage points next month, smaller than previous hikes of up to 0.75 percentage points.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude advanced 14 cents to $80.75 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price benchmark for international oil trading, gained 8 cents to $86.24 per barrel in London.

The dollar gained to 129.75 yen from Thursday's 128.44 yen. The euro edged down to $1.0827 from $1.0831.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Stocks drift on Wall Street as earnings reports rev up

Stocks are drifting between gains and losses in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday as more big companies deliver their latest financial results and updates amid lingering concerns about a potential recession. The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1% as of 3:29 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose...
WGAU

Federal Reserve and the markets in standoff on rate hikes

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Sooner or later, either Wall Street or the Federal Reserve has to blink. Nearly a year into the Fed's drive to quash inflation by hiking interest rates at a blistering pace, investors still don't seem to fully believe what the Fed warns is coming next: Higher rates through the end of the year, which could sharply raise unemployment and slow growth.
WGAU

3M cutting about 2,500 manufacturing jobs globally

3M, maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics, is cutting about 2,500 manufacturing jobs worldwide as it looks to align itself with adjusted production volumes. The company announced last month that it will exit per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance manufacturing by the end of 2025. The so-called forever chemicals are used in nonstick frying pans, water-repellent sports gear, stain-resistant rugs, cosmetics and countless other consumer products.
WGAU

Yellen visits Zambian farm to showcase Africa's ag potential

CHONGWE, Zambia — (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen traveled from a small farm on a rural red clay road to a ramen noodle manufacturing plant in Zambia's bustling capitol of Lusaka on Tuesday to showcase Africa's potential to help solve the world's problems with food shortages.
WGAU

Nigeria bets on Chinese-funded port to drive economic growth

ABUJA, Nigeria — (AP) — Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has marked the opening of a $1.5 billion, Chinese-funded deep seaport in the commercial hub of Lagos that authorities hope will help grow the West African nation's ailing economy. The Lekki Deep Sea Port is one of the biggest...
WGAU

Tech layoffs 2023: Companies that have made cuts

NEW YORK — Companies across the tech industry have announced layoffs, affecting thousands of workers in the first few weeks of 2023. Company officials have often cited economic uncertainty and fears of a recession in their job-cutting, cost-cutting decisions. It follows a volatile 2022, which was also marred with...
WGAU

Elon Musk: 'I had no ill motive' in tweet about Tesla buyout

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Elon Musk returned to the stand for a third day Tuesday in a class-action lawsuit brought by Tesla investors who allege he misled them with a tweet about a deal that never happened, testifying that his intent had been to let his shareholders know he was considering a buyout.
WGAU

Uganda begins oil drilling, hopes for production by 2025

KAMPALA, Uganda — (AP) — Oil drilling has begun in a Chinese-operated field in Uganda and the East African country expects to start production by 2025, an official said Tuesday. The spokesman for Uganda's ministry of energy and mineral development, Solomon Muyita, said the beginning of drilling at...
WGAU

German government sued over failure to meet climate goals

BERLIN — (AP) — A prominent environmental group said Tuesday that it is suing the German government over the failure to meet its own climate targets. Friends of the Earth Germany, also known as BUND, said in its submission to the Berlin-Brandenburg administrative court that the government should be required to put forward an emergency program for the transport and building sectors.
WGAU

Broad protest for Danish government's plans to scrap holiday

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her centrist coalition have been broadly lambasted by the opposition, trade unions, the country's bishops and many rank-and-file members of their own parties for proposing to abolish a springtime public holiday. The three-party government wants to scrap...
WGAU

Learning to lie: AI tools adept at creating disinformation

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Artificial intelligence is writing fiction, making images inspired by Van Gogh and fighting wildfires. Now it's competing in another endeavor once limited to humans — creating propaganda and disinformation. When researchers asked the online AI chatbot ChatGPT to compose a blog post, news...
HAWAII STATE
WGAU

Spain hits delivery app with new fine for labor violation

MADRID — (AP) — Spain’s labor ministry issued app-based food delivery company Glovo a new fine of 57 million euros ($62 million) on Tuesday for violating labor laws. The ministry said that Glovo was being punished for not contracting its riders as employees and for giving gigs to irregular immigrants without work permits.
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
31K+
Followers
114K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy