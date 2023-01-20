Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Ukrainian lawmakers draw up defence transparency bill after graft claims
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s ruling party drew up a bill on Tuesday aiming to boost transparency in defence procurement after an army food contract became the subject of high-profile corruption allegations, according to parliament’s website. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s team is trying to set out a tough stance...
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
104.1 WIKY
Russian mercenary boss asks parliament to ban negative media reports about his men
LONDON (Reuters) – The founder of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group fighting in Ukraine has asked parliament to ban negative media reports about his men by amending the criminal code to make “discrediting” his fighters punishable by up to five years in jail. Yevgeny Prigozhin made the...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. supports Serbia’s move to commit to future in EU – ambassador
BELGRADE (Reuters) – The United States supports Serbia’s intention to pursue an international plan to normalise ties with Kosovo and eventually join the European Union, the U.S. ambassador to Serbia said on Tuesday. “It’s really about Serbia’s future and about relationships that Serbia needs,” Christopher Hill told reporters...
104.1 WIKY
EU ministers agree on new package of sanctions against Iran
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU ministers on Monday agreed on a new package of sanctions against Iran, the Swedish EU presidency said. “Ministers adopted a new package of sanctions against Iran, targeting those driving the repression. The EU strongly condemns the brutal and disproportionate use of force by the Iranian authorities against peaceful protesters,” the presidency said in a tweet, without giving further detail.
104.1 WIKY
Putin says Russian pharmacies are short on some medicines
(Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that there were shortages of some medicines in Russia and that prices had gone up, despite the country producing more of its own drugs. While prescription drugs are exempt from Western sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine, their delivery to...
104.1 WIKY
Beirut blast investigator charges two generals, former army chief – sources
BEIRUT (Reuters) – A judge probing the deadly August 2020 Beirut port explosion has charged two of the country’s top generals and a former army chief over the blast, three judicial sources said. The three sources said Judge Tarek Bitar had charged spy chief Major General Abbas Ibrahim,...
104.1 WIKY
Burkina Faso confirms end of military accord with France
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) -Burkina Faso has decided to end a military accord that allowed French troops to fight insurgents in the country because the authorities want Burkina Faso to defend itself, government spokesman Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo said on Monday. The West African country’s national television station reported on Saturday that...
104.1 WIKY
Germany charges five with plot to kidnap minister, overthrow govt
BERLIN (Reuters) – Prosecutors brought high treason charges against five people who allegedly planned to kidnap the health minister and were prepared to kill in order to topple the German government, the attorney general said on Monday. The group, formed in mid-January 2022, had set itself the goal “of...
104.1 WIKY
Egypt’s Sisi heads to India amid investment push
CAIRO (Reuters) – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi begins a visit to India on Wednesday where he will meet business leaders and be a guest of honour at India’s Jan. 26 Republic Day. The trip will include discussions on strengthening economic relations between the two countries and reviewing...
104.1 WIKY
China tells US to fix its own debt problems after Yellen Africa remarks
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – After U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called China a “barrier” to debt reform in Africa this week, Chinese officials in Zambia had a pointed response – get your own house in order. The Chinese Embassy in Zambia said on its website Tuesday “the...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. sees some concerning activities from China companies over Ukraine war – source
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. has seen some concerning activities from Chinese companies in relation to the ongoing war in Ukraine and will continue to communicate to the Chinese government any implications of providing material support for Russia’s invasion. U.S. has observed some non-lethal military assistance and economic...
104.1 WIKY
China development loans to emerging economies hit 13-year low in 2021 – study
LONDON/JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Loans committed by China’s two main trade policy banks fell to a 13-year low of $3.7 billion in 2021 due to Beijing curtailing funding for large-scale oil projects, a study from Boston University Global Development Policy Center showed. Commitments made to 100 developing nations by...
104.1 WIKY
On Ukraine’s frontlines, Polish paramedic tends to wounded soldiers
WARSAW (Reuters) – Damian Duda, a Polish academic and media worker, was only 25 when he first went to Ukraine as a volunteer combat paramedic in 2014, work he describes as his “private crusade”. Almost 10 years on, when Russian bombs started falling over Ukrainian cities at...
104.1 WIKY
Guatemala to require visa for Dominicans amid spike in migrants
GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) – Guatemala’s migration institute on Tuesday announced it would require visas for visitors from the Dominican Republic as of next month, citing increased numbers of Dominicans arriving in Guatemala en route to the United States. “There is evidence of an increase in people entering and...
104.1 WIKY
Analysis-Iraqi PM walks diplomatic tightrope in crackdown on dollars smuggled to Iran
BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Under pressure from Washington to stem the flow of dollars into Iran, Iraq’s prime minister sent elite counter-terrorism forces more accustomed to battling Islamist militants to shut down dealers smuggling the currency to the Islamic Republic. Saturday’s raids in Baghdad represent an early test for...
104.1 WIKY
WHO doctor kidnapped in eastern Mali
DAKAR (Reuters) – Unidentified assailants in eastern Mali have abducted a doctor working for the World Health Organization (WHO), the U.N. agency said in a statement on Tuesday. Dr Mahamadou Diawara was taken from his car on Monday in the town of Menaka, located in an eastern region where...
104.1 WIKY
Russia says no date set for talks with U.S. on nuclear arms treaty
(Reuters) – Russia said on Monday that no new date had been set for talks with the United States on the New START nuclear arms treaty, accusing the U.S. of ramping up tensions between the two sides. Talks between Moscow and Washington on resuming inspections under the New START...
Comments / 0