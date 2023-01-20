Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Australia limits alcohol sales in Alice Springs amid crime wave
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia will limit the sale of alcohol and consider wider bans to control spiralling alcohol-fuelled violence in a central region, in the run-up to a referendum on Indigenous recognition that is shining a light on deep social divisions. The new rules in the town of Alice...
New York Post
Earth’s renegade inner core may have ‘paused’ and reversed, scientists say
Deep earth may be slowing its roll.Earth’s solid iron inner core appears to be spinning at a slower rate than the planet, according to a new study — but no worries, scientists believe it’s been changing speeds and directions for eons. The 9,400 degree inner core — discovered in 1936 by studying waves from earthquakes — has a radius of about 746 miles and is roughly 70% of the size of the Moon, according to NASA. The inner core is beneath the planet’s molten iron and nickel inner core — and the churning relationship between the two generates currents that...
104.1 WIKY
Life’s no longer rosy at Senegal’s Pink Lake after floods
NIAGA, Senegal (Reuters) – On the shore of Senegal’s Pink Lake, salt farmer Pape Sira Ba has raked in what he fears may be his last harvest. Extreme floods contaminated the 3-square-km lake five months ago, turning its famous waters green and threatening thousands of people who depend on it for their livelihoods.
104.1 WIKY
Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Nepal, tremors felt in New Delhi
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck Nepal on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said, sending tremors across India’s capital New Delhi. The quake was at a depth of 10 km and was about 63 km to the northwest of Nepal’s Jumla district, more than...
104.1 WIKY
Italy welcomes home looted ancient artworks from the U.S
ROME (Reuters) – Italy on Monday celebrated the return of 60 looted archaeological artefacts worth more than $20 million, many of which had been on display at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art before their illicit origin was discovered. The items, which U.S. authorities handed over to Italian...
Comments / 0