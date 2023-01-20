Read full article on original website
Capricorn CEO quits board, NewMed merger in balance after shareholder battle
(Reuters) -Capricorn Energy’s chairperson, chief executive and three other directors have quit the board after weeks of shareholder pressure, led by activist investor Palliser Capital, to overhaul the British oil and gas producer’s leadership. Palliser and some of Capricorn’s biggest shareholders had also publicly opposed a planned merger...
Renault’s top executives to join key Nissan alliance talks via video-sources
PARIS/TOKYO (Reuters) – Renault’s chairman and CEO will not travel to Japan for a board meeting on how to reshape the French carmaker’s alliance with Nissan this week but instead join it via video call, two sources close to the matter said on Monday. An alliance board...
Sharpie-owner Newell to cut 13% of office roles
(Reuters) – Newell Brands Inc said on Monday it will cut about 13% of its office positions, in a bid to save costs amid stubbornly high inflation that has pressured consumer spending. The sharpie maker joins a growing list of companies in corporate America – from Wall Street Banks...
China development loans to emerging economies hit 13-year low in 2021 – study
LONDON/JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Loans committed by China’s two main trade policy banks fell to a 13-year low of $3.7 billion in 2021 due to Beijing curtailing funding for large-scale oil projects, a study from Boston University Global Development Policy Center showed. Commitments made to 100 developing nations by...
THG appoints Damian Sanders as chief financial officer
LONDON (Reuters) – British e-commerce company THG said on Tuesday it had appointed Damian Sanders, a non-executive director on its board, as chief financial officer. Sanders replaces John Gallemore, who becomes chief operating officer. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar)
Musk set to take stand again in trial over Tesla funding tweet
(Reuters) – Elon Musk will take the stand on Tuesday in San Francisco, after telling a jury on Monday that he had locked up financial support in 2018 to take his electric car maker Tesla Inc private. Musk is defending against claims he defrauded investors by tweeting on Aug....
Marketmind: Tech tonic, recession rethink
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. Pumped-up hopes for U.S. tech sector earnings in a heavy week for corporate updates generally have twinned with the latest sign Europe may have dodged a winter recession. With Microsoft topping the U.S. company reports on...
DOJ poised to sue Google over digital ad market dominance – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department is poised to sue Alphabet Inc’s Google as soon as Tuesday regarding the company’s dominance over the digital advertising market space, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu...
Rogers-Shaw, Canada regulator to duke it out in federal court over C$20 billion bid
TORONTO (Reuters) – A federal court in Canada on Tuesday will hear whether Rogers Communications Inc’s hotly contested C$20 billion ($14.9 billion) bid for Shaw Communications Inc can go ahead or be blocked as recommended by the competition bureau. The proceeding in a Federal Court of Appeal in...
Rugby-No plans to expand Six Nations or change teams, says CEO
(Reuters) – Six Nations Chief Executive Ben Morel said there are no plans to expand the championship or change the participants, amid media reports of interest from South Africa’s rugby union. South Africa have been increasingly aligning themselves with the northern hemisphere, with four clubs joining the United...
After a long, cold year, investors are flocking back to Europe
MILAN/LONDON (Reuters) – A European recession looked like a no-brainer just a few weeks ago, but that picture has changed dramatically, and investors have started pouring money into the region’s stocks, currency and bonds. Warmer temperatures and well-filled gas storage facilities mean there’s less concern about power shortages...
Canada’s Ritchie Bros sweetens buyout offer for auto retailer IAA
(Reuters) -Canada’s Ritchie Bros Auctioneers on Monday sweetened the cash component of its buyout offer for IAA Inc by 28%, valuing the U.S. auto retailer at $5.94 billion, and also secured the backing of a key IAA shareholder which had questioned the initial offer. The latest cash-and-stock offer at...
China tells US to fix its own debt problems after Yellen Africa remarks
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – After U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called China a “barrier” to debt reform in Africa this week, Chinese officials in Zambia had a pointed response – get your own house in order. The Chinese Embassy in Zambia said on its website Tuesday “the...
Indian industry turns to biomass as capital bans coal in pollution fight
PANIPAT, India (Reuters) – A toxic smog engulfs India’s capital every winter, as particles from bonfires of crop stubble and vehicle exhausts hang in the air, but New Delhi is enforcing a ban on coal burning from this month that is forcing industry to shift to biomass. The...
In China’s tourist hotspot Sanya, small vendors rue lukewarm recovery
SANYA, China (Reuters) – Sophia Ong, owner of a small eatery in China’s tourist beach hotspot Sanya, thought she would be ideally placed to reap the benefits of the country scapping its zero-COVID policy in December last year. After almost three years of intermittent lockdowns and financial turmoil,...
Exclusive-Binance moved $346 million for seized crypto exchange Bitzlato, data show
LONDON (Reuters) – Crypto giant Binance processed almost $346 million in bitcoin for the Bitzlato digital currency exchange, whose founder was arrested by U.S. authorities last week for allegedly running a “money laundering engine,” blockchain data seen by Reuters show. The Justice Department on Jan. 18 said...
U.S. supports Serbia’s move to commit to future in EU – ambassador
BELGRADE (Reuters) – The United States supports Serbia’s intention to pursue an international plan to normalise ties with Kosovo and eventually join the European Union, the U.S. ambassador to Serbia said on Tuesday. “It’s really about Serbia’s future and about relationships that Serbia needs,” Christopher Hill told reporters...
Europe’s revenue growth expected to slow to a crawl in Q4
LONDON (Reuters) – Revenue at Europe’s largest companies is expected to have risen by just 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Refinitiv I/B/E/S data showed on Tuesday, down from 27.4% in the third quarter and the slowest growth rate since the fourth quarter of 2020. The forecast, which tracks...
Europe regulator says ‘hopefully converging’ with Boeing on 777X
(Reuters) – Boeing and European regulators are “hopefully converging” in talks over design requirements for the future 777X airliner, the head of the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said on Tuesday. The agency has been seen at odds with Boeing for more than a year over changes...
Microsoft to invest more in OpenAI as tech race heats up
(Reuters) – Microsoft Corp said on Monday it would invest more in OpenAI, staking its future on the startup and tech behind the chatbot sensation ChatGPT, as well as setting the stage for more competition with its rival Alphabet Inc’s Google. Recently touting a revolution in artificial intelligence...
