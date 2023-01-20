Read full article on original website
Ukraine corruption scandal ousts top officials during war
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Several senior Ukrainian officials, including five front-line governors, lost their jobs Tuesday in a corruption scandal plaguing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government as it grapples with the nearly 11-month-old Russian invasion. Ukraine's biggest government shake-up since the war began came as U.S. officials said...
Berlin plans to send German Leopard tanks to Ukraine, according to reports
Berlin has reportedly succumbed to huge international pressure and is planning to send German-manufactured tanks to Ukraine, according to media reports on Tuesday evening citing government sources. It is reported to be planning to send a company of Leopard 2A6 battle tanks in conjunction with other partners, namely Scandinavian countries...
