ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

Dunlow opens The Corner Bakery

By John Foley Staff Writer
Chowan Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uy7Qj_0kL7VNQE00

Frolicking with flour has increased dramatically since the pandemic began as home bakers are on the rise.

According to the Wall Street Journal, approximately 30 percent of consumers reported acquiring new baking skills during the pandemic.

Windsor resident Terra Dunlow took those skills to a new level on Jan. 1, when she acquired the Sugared Fig Bake Shoppe in Edenton and added entrepreneur to her baker’s resume. She is now the proud proprietor of The Corner Bakery. Dunlow thought the name appropriate, the wide windowed shop sits on the northeast corner of Broad and East King streets.

“I have always loved to bake. I did it on the side for a very long time while I worked full time in healthcare. After the pandemic and having another baby, I decided it was time for a change,” said Dunlow. “So spending the last year baking full time and being in Edenton meeting so many amazing people I couldn’t pass up the opportunity when it presented itself. Having my own bakery has always been my dream.

Dunlow learned her craft the old fashioned way, from her mom and “Aunt Barb” who taught her the art of baking, through example, from her earliest age.

Although she has not previously owned a business and realizes the responsibility is often stressful, the artist has already jumped right in.

Aside from changing the name of her new business, Dunlow and her family have added their own touches to the ambiance — bringing in tables, along with artwork of the families five children having rolling pin fun.

Dunlow claims the opportunity to own the bakery — a dream she has always had — was made possible with the help of her husband and her parents, who assist with the tasks presented by five children.

“Ultimately, I’m mommy first. My children and family are my number one. And so many people ask me how do you do it. To be completely honest, my husband’s and my reply is always ‘I don’t even know. We just do,’” claimed Dunlow. “I am very blessed with the best parents and an amazing husband that has taken on so much more when I made this change. He does pick ups and drop offs and runs the road a lot while I’m living my dream.”

Dunlow claims customers may have the opportunity to meet her children on weekends and in the afternoon as they could be running around the shop.

“They are only little once and I want to soak up every second with them,” said Dunlow.

With skyrocketing prices in the dairy category, sending eggs as high as $6 per dozen, butter prices soaring and flour not only increasing in price, but decreasing in supply, Dunlow’s timing may not have been perfect. However, she has taken steps to hold her prices while adding a few new items.

Future plans call for more “grab and go” items while expanding a lot of the breakfast items since the bakery’s hours are now more accommodating for the breakfast crowd.

Dunlow was the main baker at the Sugared Fig and has continued baking many of her previous products while adding to her daily selection.

“We will always have our chocolate chip and oatmeal cookies. We will have two flavors of cupcakes every day and will have a layer cake every morning that can be purchased whole if someone gets to it before someone wants a slice,” said Dunlow.

The bakery will also be offering two Gluten Free options daily and is preparing to offer bread once she has perfected the process.

Currently hours are Tuesday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Our new espresso machine came this week. We now offer a variety of coffee drinks,” said Dunlow.

“My amazing sidekick Heather is heading up a project for the doggies in the neighborhood. We have a lot of plans,” said Dunlow, smiling, surrounded by her culinary artwork.

Comments / 0

Related
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina woman scores $200,000 win on $5 scratch-off ticket

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a six-figure win on a scratch-off ticket by an Edgecombe County woman. Patricia Weathersbe, of Tarboro, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. Weathersbe bought her lucky Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main...
TARBORO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Sugar Kingdom company to open two new stores

Along with Kitty Hawk site, Corolla proposed as second location. According to a company official, Sugar Kingdom, which currently has stores in in Nags Head and Kill Devil Hills, plans to open soon at two new locations. In addition to the Kitty Hawk site that has been in the works, the second store will be located in Corolla.
KITTY HAWK, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Ocean experiments in Nags Head

A team from East Carolina University’s Coastal Studies Institute in Skyco worked with commercial vessel Tiki XIV out of Ocean City, Md. to replace two spotter buoys, which were deployed on each side of Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The Tiki crew also...
NAGS HEAD, NC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try BBQ Joints in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
AYDEN, NC
wcti12.com

Grantsboro restaurant damaged by fire

GRANTSBORO, Pamlico County — Multiple departments in Pamlico and Craven Counties were responding to a fire at a restaurant in Grantsboro Monday morning. The fire was at The Great Wall restaurant, next to Food Lion. The sprinkler system kept the fire under control, according to a responding fire marshal....
GRANTSBORO, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount Police Department hosting gang awareness seminar

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police will hold a seminar on gang awareness. The Rocky Mount Police Department will host the Community Gang Awareness 101 seminar from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. The event will be in the Booker T. Theater at 170 E. Thomas St. in downtown Rocky Mount.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
FOX8 News

MrBeast’s latest video contains 10 dangerous escape rooms for $100,000

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This may be one of MrBeast’s most dangerous ideas yet. The Greenville resident gives contestants an hour to get out of 10 escape rooms that contain harder obstacles in each. MrBeast’s latest video involves, watermelon, pizza delivery and Food Lion Each level is designed as something extremely creative. In MrBeast fashion, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville dealerships talk vehicle prices as costs cool

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Used vehicle prices hit a new record in June 2021, rising 45%. That’s based on the Consumer Price Index. However, those prices are finally dropping, with the most recent study showing an 8.8% decrease. “Things are definitely coming back in line now. I would say...
GREENVILLE, NC
thenewjournalandguide.com

Area Saddened By Passings Of 2 Iconic Faith Leaders

On the same day, Hampton Roads lost two iconic, faith, and civic leaders. On January 13, according to his family, Father Joseph A. Green, 96, died. There was no cause of death given. Shortly after, it was reported that Bishop Levi Willis II died of an undisclosed ailment. He was...
NORFOLK, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man scores $1 million prize on scratch-off ticket

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported that a Halifax County man scored $1 million on a scratch-off ticket. Richard Todd, of Roanoke Rapids, took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize. He purchased his lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from the Speed Mart on East 10th Street in Roanoke Rapids.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
Chowan Herald

Chowan Herald

Edenton, NC
551
Followers
1K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934. It recently expanded coverage to include eastern Washington counties, as well as Tyrrell and Hyde counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/

Comments / 0

Community Policy