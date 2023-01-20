Dunlow opens The Corner Bakery

Frolicking with flour has increased dramatically since the pandemic began as home bakers are on the rise.

According to the Wall Street Journal, approximately 30 percent of consumers reported acquiring new baking skills during the pandemic.

Windsor resident Terra Dunlow took those skills to a new level on Jan. 1, when she acquired the Sugared Fig Bake Shoppe in Edenton and added entrepreneur to her baker’s resume. She is now the proud proprietor of The Corner Bakery. Dunlow thought the name appropriate, the wide windowed shop sits on the northeast corner of Broad and East King streets.

“I have always loved to bake. I did it on the side for a very long time while I worked full time in healthcare. After the pandemic and having another baby, I decided it was time for a change,” said Dunlow. “So spending the last year baking full time and being in Edenton meeting so many amazing people I couldn’t pass up the opportunity when it presented itself. Having my own bakery has always been my dream.

Dunlow learned her craft the old fashioned way, from her mom and “Aunt Barb” who taught her the art of baking, through example, from her earliest age.

Although she has not previously owned a business and realizes the responsibility is often stressful, the artist has already jumped right in.

Aside from changing the name of her new business, Dunlow and her family have added their own touches to the ambiance — bringing in tables, along with artwork of the families five children having rolling pin fun.

Dunlow claims the opportunity to own the bakery — a dream she has always had — was made possible with the help of her husband and her parents, who assist with the tasks presented by five children.

“Ultimately, I’m mommy first. My children and family are my number one. And so many people ask me how do you do it. To be completely honest, my husband’s and my reply is always ‘I don’t even know. We just do,’” claimed Dunlow. “I am very blessed with the best parents and an amazing husband that has taken on so much more when I made this change. He does pick ups and drop offs and runs the road a lot while I’m living my dream.”

Dunlow claims customers may have the opportunity to meet her children on weekends and in the afternoon as they could be running around the shop.

“They are only little once and I want to soak up every second with them,” said Dunlow.

With skyrocketing prices in the dairy category, sending eggs as high as $6 per dozen, butter prices soaring and flour not only increasing in price, but decreasing in supply, Dunlow’s timing may not have been perfect. However, she has taken steps to hold her prices while adding a few new items.

Future plans call for more “grab and go” items while expanding a lot of the breakfast items since the bakery’s hours are now more accommodating for the breakfast crowd.

Dunlow was the main baker at the Sugared Fig and has continued baking many of her previous products while adding to her daily selection.

“We will always have our chocolate chip and oatmeal cookies. We will have two flavors of cupcakes every day and will have a layer cake every morning that can be purchased whole if someone gets to it before someone wants a slice,” said Dunlow.

The bakery will also be offering two Gluten Free options daily and is preparing to offer bread once she has perfected the process.

Currently hours are Tuesday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Our new espresso machine came this week. We now offer a variety of coffee drinks,” said Dunlow.

“My amazing sidekick Heather is heading up a project for the doggies in the neighborhood. We have a lot of plans,” said Dunlow, smiling, surrounded by her culinary artwork.