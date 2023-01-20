ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Writer's block...

By Brandice Hoggard Staff Writer
Bertie Ledger-Advance
Bertie Ledger-Advance
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iBOp4_0kL7Uyfy00

As I sit here on this Monday morning trying to decide what to write my column about, I have come to a block in my mind.

I keep trying to run different ideas through my head, but the topic of friendship just comes back up, no matter what other ideas I run through my head. So maybe that will be the topic for today, but for me that can somewhat be a deep topic.

Recently, I have seen TikTok videos saying something along the lines of if she has had a friendship since her childhood then she is a keeper. For a while I thought well, I am not sure I have had a friend since my childhood due to many different reasons, whether it was their doing or life’s doing. Because, well, life happens.

But this past week, an unfortunate event happened and I saw my best friend from throughout high school. We reminisced with her parents and my mom and our friendship actually goes farther back than just high school. We were in girl scouts together, played softball together and more.

So, even though I have not seen her until last week for two years, we still talked and carried on like it had never been that long. We both said that we needed to stay in touch better and when she comes down she would let me know so we could get together and, one day, I could go visit her in Tennessee.

Life may have pulled us in completely different directions, but I know she is still just a phone call away.

I have also gained a friend through college and she has stuck by me through the last 10 or more years. We have watched each other get married, watched each other’s families grow and so much more over the years.

For a while she and I did not talk every day because, well again, life and life with children is busy. I forget what day it is half of the time. I lose my phone and don’t respond to people for hours or even days because I will open the message, get busy and forget to respond - as I am sure we all have.

I have made adult friends along the way, some of which were lessons learned and some of which have been lessons learned and friendships rekindled. Some were, and still are, great friends that I see and talk to just about every day.

Some of the friends I have met along the way have definitely made me appreciate the journey. It may have been through hurt from them or through memories made with them.

Throughout my adult years, I have definitely endured hurt from friends. Sometimes I ask myself why I allow myself to be hurt multiple times from one person. But then I try to tell myself maybe this is God’s way of telling me something and a lesson he wants me to learn.

But I feel like one can only take so much from one person before they break. But I may be wrong.

Then I wonder if a lot of it is my fault because I continue to allow them to come back and hurt me all over again as if they hadn’t just caused hurt in my life prior to. Sometimes I feel like it is a never ending cycle.

Like an Irish Proverb once said, “a good friend is like a four-leaf clover: hard to find and lucky to have.” I have found three of those in my lifetime. One of which is a childhood friend, one is a friendship made from college and the other is a friendship made during adulthood.

I will say that trying to make friends during adulthood is probably the hardest. People in general can be rude or hurtful, but sometimes not so much as a child. I definitely learned that finding a friend that is not a mom is very far and few between and more than likely will not happen.

But even finding mom friends is hard because some may not have matured to the level you are and you still may get hurt in the long run. Yes, I speak from experience.

So even if you have a friend or two that you may have gone weeks, months or even years without talking to, just remember that a friendship may not always need a daily conversation nor does it always need togetherness, but as long as the relationship lives in the hearts then true friends will never part.

Maybe I didn’t have a writer’s block after all I just needed to go with my initial instinct on what to write about.

