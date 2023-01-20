2023 Chowan County 4-H Livestock Show and Sale…

The Chowan County 4-H Livestock Show and Sale will be held on Tuesday, April 18 at the American Legion Fairgrounds. Chowan County youth ages 5-18 are eligible to participate in the livestock show.

Cloverbud exhibitors (5-7 years old) learn their way around the ring and gain experience in showmanship techniques. Exhibitors ages 8-18 are judged on their showmanship abilities and their animals are judged on market conformity. Participating in the livestock show is a great way for youth to learn responsibility, self-confidence, and animal husbandry.

Participant packets for the 2023 show were mailed out last week. If you are not currently on our mailing list, and you are interested in participating in the 2023 livestock show, please email Camaryn Byrum at cibyrum@ncsu.edu.

Forty-nine Chowan County youth participated in the 2022 show. There were three heifer exhibitors, four goat exhibitors and forty-two hog exhibitors.

The Grand Champion heifer was shown by Georgia Parrish, the Grand Champion hog was shown by Hannah Pippins, and the Grand Champion goat was shown by Skylar Biggs.

More than sixty local businesses and individuals registered as buyers for the auction. If you or your business are interested in being a buyer for the 2023 auction, please contact Denise Bunch at 252-482-6585.

For more information on the livestock show, contact Camaryn Byrum at cibyrum@ncsu.edu or 252-482-6585.