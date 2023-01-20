Warriors take down NEA

MERRY HILL - Lawrence Academy completed a sweep of rival Northeast Academy in varsity basketball here Jan. 17.

After twin road losses on the road to first-place Pungo on Friday the 13th, the Lady Warriors girls bounced back, posting a 52-35 victory.

Meanwhile, the LAW boys collected their fourth win in their last six games with a resounding 65-10 win sending the Eagles to their 15th loss in a row.

In the girls contest, Lawrence trailed 4-3 with all the visitors’ early points coming from Northeast’s Hayes Hatcher before the Warriors went on a 7-0 first quarter tear – five of those points from Emma Smith – to take an 11-4 advantage.

Sara Kate Ricks helped the Lady Eagles climb to within four by quarter’s end where NEA trailed 13-9.

LA’s Leah Woodard stepped up her defense on the perimeter and collected a pair of steals, handily converted to scoring plays, while Hatcher countered scoring four of her team-best 17, on the other end. By halftime Northeast’s deficit had grown to six points, 28-22.

Lawrence took their first double-figure lead midway through the third quarter on a steal and lay-up by Claire Smith that made it, 34-23, Warriors. Hatcher helped whittle it down to a six-point LAW lead thanks to a pair of three-point plays.

Still, Lawrence re-upped it to an eight-point edge, 38-30, headed to the final quarter.

With a not-very-deep bench, fatigue began to set in for the Eagles. After a pair of Smith free throws made it a 10-point game, 40-30, Lawrence, Warriors coach Mike Lee called time out to let his squad collect themselves. The respite worked in the home team’ favor as LAW’s Woodard – who led all scorers with 19 – and Emma Smith worked well on the outside. Lawrence outscored the Eagles 12-5, closing out the game with six steals in claiming the 17-point final margin.

NORTHEAST (35): Hayes Hatcher-17, Sara Kate Ricks-13, Gracie Baker-3, Chloe Long-2.

LAWRENCE (52): Leah Woodard-19, Emma Smith-13, Claire Smith-10, Dava Armstrong-6, Sam Hughson-2, Riley Phelps-2.

Lawrence boys romp to victory

With a varsity squad so depleted Coach Lyndal White brought up several players from the Eagles’ middle school team but Lawrence Academy claimed a huge home-court win over their Northampton County rivals.

The Warriors dressed out a dozen players and 10 of them etched their names in the scorebook in the 55-point win.

Lawrence opened the game scoring 15 unanswered points in the game’s first three minutes as Conner Ferebee and Mari Larry teamed up to score 15 between themselves in a 22-point LAW first quarter. The duo finished with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

The Eagles finally broke through to score at the 6:22 mark as Judson Smith sank one of two free throws. But Lawrence closed out the period with nine in a row including a three-pointer by Carter Wells just before the horn sounded.

Larry picked up his third fouls a minute-and-a-half into the second quarter and had to sit, but the Warriors still managed to post 19 points led by nine from Hayden Philips – all coming on three-pointers. Phillips finished the game with 13.

Chance Lassiter claimed NEA’s second point of the game on a free throw with 3:27 left before halftime. From there, it was another 9-0 run for Lawrence leading to a 41-2 advantage at the mid-break.

Just as they closed the first half with nine unanswered, Lawrence opened the next half with nine in a row. The game was played with a running clock beginning at the 6:06 mark nearly two minutes into the second half.

Four minutes into the third and LAW coach Jon Powell began to clear his bench. Though they were down by over 50, a huge cheer from both camps erupted when Northeast claimed their first field goal on a jump shot by Lassiter as he and Smith had the only NEA points of the contest.

These same two teams will meet again in Lasker on the final day of the month (Jan. 31).

NORTHEAST (10): Judson Smith-6, Chance Lassiter-4.

LAWRENCE (65): Conner Ferebee-13, Hayden Phillips-13, Mari Larry-12, Carter Wells-7, Mike Lee-6, Colby Hauser-4, Boyd Swain-4, Charles Spruill-2, Luke Foster-2, Blake Brabble-2.